Oregon Faces Recruiting Flip Threat As Four-Star Commit Plans UCLA Visit

The Oregon Ducks won back some fans and some recruits with their 17-14 win over Nebraska. Five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets represents the latter population, who loved the defensive energy from that Oct. 17 home win, plus Oregon's response from the UCLA defeat.

However, four-star linebacker and Oregon commit Toa Satele handed Duck fans a concerning recruiting update with a recent visit scheduled.

Oregon Commit Toa Satele Set to Visit UCLA

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins are set to host the prized linebacker commit, according to national recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong on Oct. 22.

"UCLA has the Rivals No. 17 ranked recruiting class in the 2027 cycle and it’s looking to add to it. Oregon linebacker commit Toa Satele is expected to attend and after beating the Ducks on the field, Bob Chesney and his staff want to get another victory over the Bruins on the trail," wrote Wiltfong.

And this could mark one more massive win for UCLA over the longtime rival Ducks. The Bruins already delivered a huge statement win on Oct. 10 in Eugene by stunning Oregon 17-15. UCLA knocked Oregon out of the top 25 in the process.

Furthermore, UCLA looks positioned to deliver one other recruiting win over Oregon too outside of aiming to flip Satele.

Who UCLA Could Also Beat Out Oregon for

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off after the Ducks loss as Moore was benched following an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of possibly losing Satele to UCLA, the Ducks are also wondering what becomes of a notable 2028 quarterback recruit they've prioritized.

Four-star from Vista del Lago High in Moreno Valley, California Josiah Boyd made the decision to move up his commitment date. Boyd originally envisioned a late November date. But Boyd has now penciled in Oct. 24 as when he'll make his college choice live. Therefore, he could choose the Ducks during a time they're playing the Illinois Fighting Illini. with Boyd making his decision at noon PT when Oregon-Illinois kicks off.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But Oregon isn't the lone contender here. Kentucky, led by former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, is in the mix to land Boyd. And the third in the fold? The UCLA Bruins, who have really amped up their recruiting efforts to land the dual-threat quarterback per multiple reports.

Losing Boyd to either UCLA or UK would make Oregon 0-for-3 in landing a high-profile 2028 passer. Ohio State won over five-star passer Christopher Vargas while USC claimed three-star Trey Wright over the summer, both of whom were offered by Oregon early.

So Oregon must brace itself to have another QB target in mind, with Boyd trending towards UCLA.

Determining if Oregon can Keep Toa Satele

Oregon coach Dan Lanning | Jake Bunn

To the credit of coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff, Oregon hasn't sutained any notable flips during this 2026 recruiting cycle compared to last year. Five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini "Tom Tom" Tupoi rose as notable recruiting losses for 2025.

But the latter two chose USC while Wesley flipped to Texas. Now Oregon must worry about the sudden surge UCLA is on, which has now permeated onto the recruiting trail.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti surfaced as Oregon's primary recruiter for Satele. But the likes of him, inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and Lanning will more than likely need to re-sell the Oregon vision to Satele. All in the name of preventing a notable recruiting flip.

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