Freshman Focus: Keyon Ware-Hudson

The third-year freshman is hungry and ready to make his presence felt for the Ducks in 2021.

Editor's note: the interview for this story was completed by Max Torres

The Ducks have a loaded roster from top to bottom, with NFL talent overflowing the starting lineup and 5-star players on the rise. This offseason, many position groups have been highlighted, from the stout offensive line to the electric receivers and the loaded linebacker room.

One position group that appears to be flying under the radar in fall camp is the defensive line. Of course, Kayvon Thibodeaux draws in the accolades and magazine covers, but some underrated linemen are ready to make a name for themselves.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson believes that the Ducks' defensive front deserves more attention going into the season.

"I do feel like we're the most slept on," he said of the defensive line at Oregon football media day. "We don't get talked (about) or praised as much. We're all hungry and ready to get after it."

The main question that many Ducks fans and media members have been asking is who will step up in the heart of the defensive line to replace Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu, who combined to start 60 games in their excellent careers. Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae came on late last season as the top candidates to fill those holes, but Ware-Hudson, Kristian Williams, Keanu Williams, Jayson Jones, and Sua'ava Poti, among others, are in the mix as well.

Ware-Hudson has taken full advantage of the normal offseason for the Ducks, as he told Ducks Digest that he is in great shape for the season.

"I came a long way. My body has changed. I feel a lot more elusive. I had a good spring, so I feel like I made a huge jump."

Jayson Jones marveled at Ware-Hudson's skill on the field.

"Oh my lord. That's a lot of body coming at you," Jones said. "He really fires off with his hands and strokes you. He manhandles people. I love watching that, especially in film."

The Ducks defensive linemen got a visit from two alumni NFL first-round picks in DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. They taught the Ducks the ins and outs of playing the position and put them through some training sessions as well.

Few players in the NFL are better to learn from, as Buckner and Armstead are two of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the league. Both players were big pieces for the San Francisco 49ers on their way to their Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.

"They taught us what to study and what their mentality is lining up and going against the guys in front of them," Ware-Hudson said. "It was a great opportunity to hear how they took what they had from here to the NFL."

The Ducks defensive line definitely has some players that can make the jump to becoming NFL draft picks, but the focus right now is on the regular season and improving every day. Ware-Hudson told Ducks Digest that the players are all in on the culture that Mario Cristobal and the coaches have instilled within the program.

"This culture is different," he said. "You gotta put your heart and soul into it. I'm glad I'm in this situation that I am in right now."

Every person in the program has national championship aspirations, but it starts with dedication and hard work in the offseason. Each day is crucial for the Ducks to get to the next level and achieve their dream of bringing that first national championship home to Eugene.

"Just be 1-0 every day," Ware-Hudson said of his goals for the season. "Having a killer mindset going through the fall camp."

