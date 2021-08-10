Practice Report: August 10

The Ducks were in shells today on another bright and sunny day in Eugene at the Hatfield-Downlin Complex.

Mario Cristobal met with the media following practice and gave a summary of the practice:

"Wrapping up practice number four, we're in pads, but it's shells, you can't use the bottoms those are the rules. Emphasis on block destruction, emphasis on red zone. Both high red zone, low red zone, some mixed down work as well.

"Some live, when I say live, "call-it plays", which is calling the game, playing it like it goes. Some man coverage, beating it and playing it. At the same time some half line work as well. In the passing game some seven-on-seven--pure run, eliminating safeties and making sure that we're working the basic techniques and fundamentals of block destruction and running the football.

"Good practice, physical, really really physical. Guys are doing a good job sustaining and upholding the standards by which we practice, and we gotta push 'em. A lot more challenges are coming for them, and we're gonna make sure they get 'em in camp."

Nick Battey

I have to say the biggest thing that stood out to me today looking up close was the build and size of some of the young players who just recently joined the Oregon program, specifically running backs Trey Benson and Byron Cardwell. Benson has been with the program for a year, but is working his way back from injury, while Cardwell just got on campus in June from San Diego. The two showed up to camp as huge individuals and at least physically look like they could contribute this season if their names are called.

Some of the main drills we saw during the media portion of practice included an outside linebacker and defensive ends working on technique for block-shedding with a three-on-two and two-on-one format.

The skill positions were working diligently on ball control and security, while the offensive linemen worked on attacking downhill in run blocking.

Offensive tackle George Moore strikes a blocking sled while Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal gives instruction. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Plus in the middle, the four players in the kicking group were warming up to practice kickoffs.

It was only one drill, but when the first skill positions lined up to run routes, the first ones up were CJ Verdell, Johnny Johnson III, Mycah Pittman, and Troy Franklin. Anthony Brown looked very good in the early session today, throwing multiple dimes on deep balls to receivers.

Johnny Johnson leads a drill with the wide receiver group. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

At multiple points in the practice, Wide receiver Kris Hutson had some issues with fumbling the football as the staff used punching sticks with a boxing glove to free the football.

Max Torres

Today I feel like I did a better job of not getting caught up in my camera lens and was able to take in some more of practice.

When you hear the way Alex Mirabal talks about his group of linemen in press conferences, it's like your a student in a classroom. Seeing the big guys go through drills on the field Tuesday lines up accurately with what he says.

The O-line operated with precision, power and agility through a variety of drills including hitting the sled, striking medicine balls and driving their man forward while exploding up through the weight.

Charlie Pickard (65) goes through medicine ball work in fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

I got to spend a little bit of time with the running backs as well while they worked on staying low, catching out of the backfield, and blocking. Pass protection has always been a focal point of Mastro's coaching philosophy and there won't be a running back that sees the field if they can't block.

Seven McGee looked good in the drills that we saw--he just moves so quickly and he looks light on his feet. He has strong hands and body control, which goes in line with what the staff has said about moving him around and not limiting him to just the backfield in a typical running back role.

Seven McGee runs through drills with Jim Mastro and the running backs at fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Jay Butterfield caught my eye in the time I spent watching the quarterbacks. His throwing motion looks fluid and natural and you can tell he's a guy that's comfortable standing in the pocket. He put the ball on the money at each level whether it was deep, intermediate or short.

Jay Butterfield at fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

