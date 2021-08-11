Clemons Breaks Down Top Three

How serious of a contender is Oregon in their recruitment of the state's top player?

The Ducks are full steam ahead in the recruiting process and finding the best players in the country for their 2022 class, which is ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12. One player they've kept close tabs on is Darrius Clemons, who was on campus for the second time this summer during Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp.

Some Oregon fans might have been caught off guard when he tweeted that he was in Eugene.

"My quarterback from my high school (Sam Leavitt) was down there to throw so I kinda wanted to get out there to watch him. BMAC (Bryan McClendon) hit me up, I talked to him that Tuesday and he said I should come hangout."

What added to the surprise element of the visit, at least in the eyes of the fans, was the belief that the Ducks weren't major contenders in his recruitment.

"A lot of people were saying I wasn’t super high on Oregon," Clemons said when describing the public's reaction.

Shortly after making the trip to Eugene, Clemons released a top three of Penn State, Auburn and Oregon. I spoke with him to break down each school, including the coaches he's closest with and what he likes about each suitor.

"Coach (James) Franklin, and Coach (Taylor) Stubblefield," Clemons said of the coaches he's in touch with from the Nittany Lions program. "I think they’re in a good spot with me because they offered me early on, (We've) been able to build a strong relationship."

Another aspect of the PSU program that stands out is the opportunity to lace up alongside players from one of the country's top recruiting classes.

"The dudes they have already, they’re likeminded and we have the same goals and aspirations."

Traveling south to Auburn in the SEC, the Tigers coaching staff is mostly made up of new names after the hire of former Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin to right the ship. Even so, the Portland native is optimistic about the direction following a visit this summer.

"I talked to almost every coach at Auburn. They just got there this year," Clemons said. "They brought the energy every day when I was down there. I'm super optimistic about what they can do with that program."

After multiple NFL departures at his position, the opportunity for playing time, as well as competing against high level defensive backs, has his attention. This falls directly in line with his NFL aspirations.

"I think their receiver room isn’t very deep. So there’s a chance to play in the SEC and go against NFL DB’s every Saturday, if not in practice."

And then you come back out west to Oregon, the home-state school and defending Pac-12 champions. The Ducks' head man is heavily involved in this recruitment and has done much of the work thus far.

"I talk to Coach Cristobal and BMAC obviously, and Coach (Ken) Wilson. They’re all super good dudes," Clemons said of the Ducks staff. "I’ve been down there twice in the last two months and I feel the love every time and I love what they have going on down there."

Seeing that home is less than two hours from Eugene, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learnt that he has preexisting relationships with Oregon commits Trejon Williams and Emar'rion Winston, who also call Portland home.

"Yeah we actually played on the same seven-on-seven team, so we’re together almost every weekend. I’ve been friends with those guys since middle school."



The opportunity to team up with some old friends to represent the state is certainly something he's taking into account. In fact, he's already feeling a lot of love from the fan base.

"It's definitely a pretty cool situation," he said. "Duck fans always tell me I’ve gotta go to Oregon. I’d be known a little bit more coming from only an hour and a half away."

With trips to each of his finalists this summer, and multiple trips to Oregon, does he have an idea of when a decision might come?

"Not really. There's a few moving parts to it. Whenever I know where I wanna go I'm not gonna hesitate," he told Ducks Digest.

Some of those moving parts include keeping a close eye on the movement of Penn State's red-hot recruiting class, and getting out to see a game day environment.

"Oregon already has three receivers committed. They’ve talked to me about my spot. If they get two receiver commits soon, I don't know if my spot will still be there," Clemons said. I'm still trying to take visits to Penn state and Auburn. Making sure I still have a spot at Penn State."

Clemons says he plans to both sign and enroll early at the school of his choice, and has a firm grasp on what he's looking for in a school.

"The situation that’s best gonna benefit me as a person and player down the road. I don't wanna make a decision off (of) something materialistic. I wanna go somewhere that’s gonna make me a better person end of the day."

