College GameDay Headed to Pasadena for Oregon vs. UCLA

ESPN College GameDay Heading to Pasadena for Oregon vs. UCLA
Oregon vs. UCLA has been selected as the game of the week by ESPN College GameDay for week 8 of the 2021 season.
Oregon last appeared on College GameDay in the 2019 season, when it defeated No. 8 Wisconsin 28-27 in a thrilling Rose Bowl Victory. Prior to that, the Ducks lost to No. 16 Auburn 27-21 to open the season in Jerry's World.
Now in 2021, the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) are coming off of a 24-17 victory over the Cal Bears. UCLA (5-2, 3-1) is also coming off of a win, defeating Washington 24-17 on the road Saturday night in Seattle.
These two teams faced off last season in what turned out to be a crazy game in Eugene, with Oregon escaping with a 38-35 win despite UCLA not having Dorian Thompson-Robinson and turning to redshirt freshman Chase Griffin for his first college start.
Every game is important, but for Oregon specifically, this game marks a turn in their schedule, as what should be their toughest remaining games all come on the road from here on out, with road trips to Seattle and Salt Lake City also on the schedule.
