Oregon Falls in Week 8 AP Poll

Tracking the changes across the college football rankings.

Oregon defeated Cal 24-17 on Friday, but fell in the latest AP top 25 poll. Arizona State was the only other Pac-12 team ranked in the top 25 last week, and the Sun Devils lost to UCLA.

A lot of teams lost in the top 25 this week:

No. 2 Iowa lost to Purdue

No. 11 Kentucky lost to Georgia

No. 17 Arkansas lost to Auburn

No. 18 Arizona State lost to UCLA

No. 19 BYU lost to Cincinnati

No. 20 Florida lost to LSU

No. 25 Texas lost to Oklahoma State

Here are the full rankings.

1. Georgia

2. Cincinatti

3. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon

11. Iowa

12. Ole Miss

13. Notre Dame

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Kentucky

16. Wake Forest

17. Texas A&M

18. North Carolina State

19. Auburn

20. Baylor

21. SMU

22. San Diego State

23. Pittsburgh

24. UTSA

25. Purdue

More from Ducks Digest

ESPN College GameDay headed to Pasadena for Oregon vs. UCLA

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE