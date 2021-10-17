Oregon Falls in Week 8 AP Poll
Oregon defeated Cal 24-17 on Friday, but fell in the latest AP top 25 poll. Arizona State was the only other Pac-12 team ranked in the top 25 last week, and the Sun Devils lost to UCLA.
A lot of teams lost in the top 25 this week:
No. 2 Iowa lost to Purdue
No. 11 Kentucky lost to Georgia
No. 17 Arkansas lost to Auburn
No. 18 Arizona State lost to UCLA
No. 19 BYU lost to Cincinnati
No. 20 Florida lost to LSU
No. 25 Texas lost to Oklahoma State
Here are the full rankings.
1. Georgia
2. Cincinatti
3. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma State
9. Michigan State
10. Oregon
11. Iowa
12. Ole Miss
13. Notre Dame
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Kentucky
16. Wake Forest
17. Texas A&M
18. North Carolina State
19. Auburn
20. Baylor
21. SMU
22. San Diego State
23. Pittsburgh
24. UTSA
25. Purdue
