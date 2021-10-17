    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oregon Falls in Week 8 AP Poll

    Tracking the changes across the college football rankings.
    Author:

    Oregon defeated Cal 24-17 on Friday, but fell in the latest AP top 25 poll. Arizona State was the only other Pac-12 team ranked in the top 25 last week, and the Sun Devils lost to UCLA.

    A lot of teams lost in the top 25 this week:

    No. 2 Iowa lost to Purdue

    No. 11 Kentucky lost to Georgia

    No. 17 Arkansas lost to Auburn

    No. 18 Arizona State lost to UCLA

    No. 19 BYU lost to Cincinnati 

    No. 20 Florida lost to LSU

    No. 25 Texas lost to Oklahoma State

    Here are the full rankings.

    1. Georgia

    2. Cincinatti

    3. Oklahoma

    4. Alabama

    5. Ohio State

    6. Michigan

    7. Penn State

    8. Oklahoma State

    9. Michigan State

    10. Oregon

    11. Iowa

    12. Ole Miss

    13. Notre Dame

    14. Coastal Carolina

    15. Kentucky

    16. Wake Forest

    17. Texas A&M

    18. North Carolina State

    19. Auburn

    20. Baylor

    21. SMU

    22. San Diego State

    23. Pittsburgh

    24. UTSA

    25. Purdue

    ESPN College GameDay headed to Pasadena for Oregon vs. UCLA

