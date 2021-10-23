HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 10 Oregon Trials UCLA 17-14

The Ducks and Bruins are locked in a close one at the half in Pasadena.

The Ducks have looked shaky so far in this one. For starters that was a very bizarre end to the half.

Kayvon Thibodeaux blew up the line and slammed into Thompson-Robinson to knock the ball loose. Apparently there was still time left on the clock when UCLA fell on it, which allowed them to snag three points on a field goal to head into the half.

Mario Cristobal had something to say to the refs as the team walked off the field into the locker room.

Anthony Brown has missed a decent amount of throws so far, with the deep shot to Jaylon Redd over the middle being what stands out the most. He had another ball that was a bit behind Redd and he couldn't adjust enough to reel it in.

The Ducks have had a tough go of it on the ground from a yards standpoint, but that hasn't stopped Travis Dye, who found the end zone two times in the first half. I really like how involved the receivers have been, and it's encouraging to see Devon Williams, Johnny Johnson III and Troy Franklin all come up with big grabs in the first half.

Seven McGee has made a positive impact early in this one catching passes and pitches out of the backfield. Need more of him. The offensive line has struggled in the run game but held up alright in pass blocking.

Losing Forsyth wasn't a great way to start, and then Powers-Johnson was carted to the locker room after being helped off the field. Steven Jones was also a bit shaken up and got his left foot/ankle taped in the first half.

Defensively, Thibodeaux really made his presence felt toward the end of the first half and was a big reason the Ducks were able to hold UCLA to three to close out the half on what was a bizarre sequence.

DJ James' interception was great and Verone McKinley continues to do what he does best and come up with big plays, tipping a would-be touchdown pass away from Greg Dulcich.

The defense has done a solid job limiting the powerful duo of Charbonnet and Brown on the ground but needs to be better containing DTR and getting pressure on him.

Based on how this one started this is a decent spot for Oregon to be in. They'll get the ball to start the second half and need to get points of some kind.

