LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

Follow along for the Ducks' biggest Pac-12 test so far this season against the Bruins.

Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, CA

When: Saturday, October 23rd at approx. 12:35 p.m. PST

TV: ABC

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Stream: FUBO TV

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Max Torres, Nick Battey, Dylan Reubenking on Twitter

Game Notes: Oregon vs. UCLA

----

Pregame

- Alex Forsyth went through warmups with the team after missing each of the past two games.

- Mase Funa is dressed in full pads and is going through warmups.

More from Ducks Digest

Five Questions for Oregon Ahead of UCLA Matchup

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our new Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE