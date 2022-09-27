Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

All the info you need to tune into Oregon Football on Saturday.
The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 following a 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars that won't soon be forgotten in Eugene. 

But now we're on to week 5 as the Ducks prepare to welcome the Stanford Cardinal to Autzen Stadium in Eugene in one of the Pac-12's favorite rivalries. 

Stanford got the best of Oregon last season in a dramatic 31-24 overtime win on the Farm in Palo Alto and the Ducks are ready to get back on the right side of victory this week.

READ MORE: The latest Oregon injury updates as Ducks prep for Stanford

Find all the relevant broadcast information for this week's contest below.

What: No. 13 Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

When: Saturday October 1, 2022 8 p.m. PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: FS1

Broadcast crew: Alex Faust (Play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (Analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Bo Nix and the Oregon offense will go toe-to-toe with a defense that features solid players like Kyu Blu-Kelly, Levani Damuni and Patrick Fields among others. The defense will hope to limit the impact of one of the stronger receiver corps in the conference led by Michael Wilson, Elijah Higgins and Benjamin Yurosek, hauling in passes from quarterback Tanner McKee.

The Ducks should be able to carry the momentum they've created in the pass rush into this matchup as the Cardinal surrendered eight sacks against Washington last week.

READ MORE: Five Stanford players to watch vs. Oregon

