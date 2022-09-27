It's been almost a year since the Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal faced off, but the memory is fresh as ever in the minds of Duck fans.

The 2021 Ducks were cruising before the meeting, ranked third in the country with an undefeated record and a huge win against Ohio State three weeks prior. But an awful concoction of self-inflicted mistakes and poor Pac-12 officiating sent the Ducks hurtling to a 31-24 overtime loss.

Since that huge win, Stanford head coach David Shaw and his team have won just one game -- their week 1 win over Colgate this season.

The going has been tough for the Cardinal, who will face their third-straight ranked opponent in Oregon this weekend. But the Cardinal still has upset potential, and shouldn't be written off.

Here are five players on the Stanford squad to look out for on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

1. Tanner McKee-Quarterback

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) passes against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Shaw has had the same offensive coordinator, Tavita Pritchard, since 2018. The Stanford offense is a traditional one -- you won't find many run-pass options or hurry-up plays here. And Tanner McKee is the prototype for Stanford's old fashioned style.

A former four-star recruit, McKee is a pure pocket passer that has the arm strength and accuracy to make throws on all three levels. In his last outing against No. 18 Washington, McKee managed to throw three touchdowns despite getting sacked eight times.

Two of those touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter. Call it a garbage-time score, or call it resiliency. As long as McKee is leading, the Stanford offense will never give up.

2. E.J. Smith/Casey Filkins-Running Backs

Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs with the football during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium. © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The son of NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree for Cardinal running back E.J. Smith. He didn't play against Washington last week, but through two weeks of work Smith was the second-best rusher in the Pac-12 with 206 yards on the ground.

Shaw called on the next man up, and that was Casey Filkins. In his first game as RB1 last week, Filkins broke the century mark in rushing yards.

The running back duo has combined for six touchdowns -- something Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning is astutely aware of.

"Obviously stopping the run’s a premium when you play Stanford," Lanning said on Monday. "They want to bloody your nose a little bit, and they do a good job of that. So it'll be important in this game."

Whether it's Smith, or Filkins, or both; the Stanford running backs will be crucial.

3. Patrick Fields-Safety

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) and safety Patrick Fields (10) stop Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) in first half action of the Orange Bowl. © Mickey Welsh

The lone addition Stanford made in the transfer portal last offseason, Patrick Fields has had a successful start to his career in Palo Alto.

Fields departed the University of Oklahoma, where he spent his first four seasons of college ball. Last year among Sooner defenders, Fields was tied for most in tackles (80) and was tied for second in interceptions (2). He had nine tackles against the Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

And through three games with Stanford, Fields hasn't missed a step. His 18 tackles and two sacks are good for second and first on the team respectively.

Fields is both the last line of the defense, and one of the foremost pass rushers on the Cardinal defense.

4. Michael Wilson-Wide Receiver

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) catches a touchdown against the Washington Huskies. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After a shortened 2021 season, wideout Michael Wilson is hitting his stride. Wilson missed all but Stanford's final four games with a foot injury, then decided to return for his fifth year.

With 288 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs through three games, Wilson is set to shatter his career-bests. The six-foot-two receiver had a monster game against a strong Washington defense: six catches, 176 yards and two touchdowns for the best game of his career in a losing effort.

On his second touchdown of the game, Wilson turned a routine ten-yard slant into a track race for a 78-yard touchdown.

Excellent route running, release off the line, and game-changing athleticism. It's no wonder Wilson is Mckee's favorite target with a team-high 13 catches.

5. Levani Damuni-Linebacker

Stanford linebacker Levani Damuni (3) brings down former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura during the 2021 season. © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Another senior Cardinal, Levani Damuni has always brought a little extra when playing the Oregon Ducks.

In the first game of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Damuni grabbed a pick and recovered two fumbles against the Ducks. In 2021, he totaled nine tackles and a sack in the overtime thriller at Stanford Stadium.

The team captain started the season hot with ten tackles against Colgate, but Damuni struggled against Washington, only getting involved in three tackles. Look out for a bounce-back game from the interior linebacker.

