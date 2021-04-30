Isaac Slade-Matautia Reacts to no Fans at Oregon Spring Game; Discusses New Defense

The University of Oregon announced Tuesday that fans will no longer be allowed at Autzen Stadium for Saturday’s Spring Game.

For many Oregon football players, the 2021 Spring Game was going to be their first experience at Autzen Stadium with fans in the stands. With Lane County moving back to extreme risk Friday, the Ducks will have to wait to hear the roaring home crowd.

Junior linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia said that the news didn’t affect him personally, but he understands the pain that younger players feel.

“Just to see fans up there while we’re playing, it brings a new type of energy that surrounds the players,” he said. “You want to prove what you’ve been doing, make sure that you’ve been doing the right thing, and just to make your parents proud and your family proud. That’s what we all play for.”

Fans and family will miss out on seeing more of the new-look Oregon defense in action with Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Slade-Matautia said the entire defense hasn’t been fully installed just yet but that the progress is going well.

“There’s some stuff that we’re working on from install one and two,” he said. “It’s just going over the small details, getting the basics of the defense and the foundation. We’re heading in a good direction.”

Slade-Matautia is surrounded by young, talented players on defense, especially in the linebacker unit. He said that the young guys have been asking questions and correcting their mistakes “much quicker than you would think.”

“From what I’ve seen from spring ball is a lot of improvement from everyone in the room, whether it be myself or the younger guys,” Slade-Matautia said. “It’s going to be a good year for us.”

More from Ducks Digest

[NFL Draft]: Penei Sewell drafted 7th overall by Detroit Lions

[NFL Draft]: The top 3 landing spots for every Oregon Duck in the 2021 NFL Draft

[NFL Draft]: Jevon Holland's NFL Draft outlook

[New]: Get your premium membership for exclusive Oregon Ducks content and much more

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Dylan Reubenking on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest