BREAKING: Oregon's Penei Sewell Drafted Seventh Overall by Detroit Lions

Sewell has his new home to begin his NFL career.

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell has been drafted seventh overall by the Detroit Lions. He is the first offensive lineman to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He becomes the highest drafted Oregon Duck since Justin Herbert was taken sixth overall in last year's draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. Sewell will be an immediate contributor this season and help anchor the offensive line in protecting quarterback Jared Goff.

Sewell played only two seasons at Oregon after opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the draft.

In two seasons under Mario Cristobal, Sewell won the 2019 Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman, becoming the first Polynesian player to take home the honor. He started as a true freshman at Oregon after coming to Eugene as a U.S. Army All-American in the 2018 class.

I spoke with Jim Mora before the draft about what makes Sewell such a special player, you can watch that video here.

Sewell's NFL Draft selection makes him the latest in a long line of offensive linemen from Oregon to make it to the NFL, joining Tyrell Crosby in Detroit.

Other former Oregon offensive lineman that became NFL Draft selections include Jake Fisher (Bengals), Jake Hanson (Packers), Shane Lemieux (Giants), and Calvin Throckmortion (Saints).

Is Oregon the new OLU (offensive line university)?

Sewell certainly places Oregon square in the conversation along with programs like Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan and others.

His arrival in the NFL also strengthens Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal's pitch to any future offensive line recruit considering playing their college football in Eugene.

Other awards and distinctions

Top-graded offensive lineman in Pro Football Focus history since 2014

Unanimous first-team All-American (2019)

Morris Trophy Winner (Pac-12's top lineman 2019)

Polynesian College Football Co-Player of the Year

AP Pac-12 co-offensive player of the year (2019)

