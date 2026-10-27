Jordon Davison Delivers Honest Thoughts on Oregon's New Play-Caller Jay Johnson

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison punched in his seventh rushing touchdown of the season on the first drive against the Illinois Fighting Illini. After Davison’s score, the Ducks were held to just a field goal for the remainder of the game en route to a 21-10 loss.

Coach Dan Lanning announced that the team had parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday, shortly after the third defeat of 2026. On Monday night, Lanning acknowledged that assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson would handle play-calling duties with help from the rest of the staff to finish the season.

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, left, talks with Jayden Reed during practice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the indoor football facility in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davison broke down his thoughts of Johnson so far during his Tuesday press conference.

“He’s pretty straight to the point,” Davison said. “He’s a great guy and he obviously had great players at Michigan State, a Doak Walker winner and I think a 4,000-yard passer. So, his history is great. His track record is great. I’m excited to see what he does with the offense.”

Johnson’s had multiple stops as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach throughout his coaching career, dating back to 2005. While he most recently called plays for the Wyoming Cowboys, Johnson spent 2020-2023 as the Michigan State Spartans’ offensive coordinator.

Colorado offensive coordinator Jay Johnson during football practice and fall sports media day on Aug. 3, 2019 University Of Colorado Football And Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To Davison’s point, he helped running back Kenneth Walker III become the Doak Walker Award winner for the nation’s top running back. Even though Walker is now known as the Super Bowl LX MVP, 247Sports rated him as a two-star recruit coming out of high school. He transferred to Michigan State to play under Johnson after two seasons with Wake Forest.

Johnson’s track record with coaching one of the more dominant running backs in the Big Ten in recent history could bode well for not just Davison’s production, but also for getting the Ducks’ running backs more involved down the stretch of the season.

Davison also spoke about his reaction to quarterback Dante Moore being ruled out for the season from a concussion sustained on Sept. 26 against the USC Trojans. Davison also responded to questions about the offense staying optimistic and the team’s motivation with five games left.

What Running Back Jordon Davison Said

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks off after the Ducks loss as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reaction to Quarterback Dante Moore Being Out for the Season:

“We all kind of gathered behind him and supported his decision. It’s not like he just quit on us. It’s kind of medical-wise, you know what I’m saying? We all support him and we all care for him and love him.”

Optimism That Things Can Change for the Offense:

“Finish. Like, finish blocks. It’s a couple of plays where it’s like, if we get that one block, it’s a big play or a touchdown even. So our main goal is to finish plays and dominate plays.”

Hopes for the Offensive Identity to Finish the Season:

“Like I said, finishing, Punishing defenses and finishing blocks, finishing runs and finishing in the end zone.”

Motivation for the Team:

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has a work with an official during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We still a very motivated team. The way college football looks this season, anything is possible. We working with our head down, taking it day by day and focusing on ourselves.”

Confidence in the Ground Game Gaining Momentum:

“Yes sir. I feel like our O-line is starting to gel and we starting to click and they’re starting to get going and we excited.”

Northwestern’s Linebackers on Tape:

“They’re a very physical unit. I feel like they play aggressive and we just got come with our helmets strapped up and be ready to punish them too.”

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