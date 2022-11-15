Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been nominated for the Broyles award, given to the best assistant coach in college football.

In his first year in Eugene, Dillingham has orchestrated the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, averaging 42.2 points per game.

Dillingham’s offensive triumphs had Oregon ranked as high at No. 6 nationally and lifted quarterback Bo Nix into the Heisman conversation until Oregon lost to Washington in week 11.

However, Nix’s success did not come alone. Because of Dillingham’s offensive scheme Oregon is second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game at 239.3 with running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington leading the charge on the ground.

The attention required by defenses to penetrate the Oregon offensive line, led by senior center Alex Forsyth and four veterans, has repeatedly opened up deep shots for Nix’s favorite target Troy Franklin, who was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list after racking up a career-high 139 receiving yards against Washington.

Under Dillingham Oregon's offense is fun to watch again.

In a highly-competitive field with 51 total nominees from all power five conferences and a few mid-majors, Dillingham is recognized among the best coaches in college football includin. Other notable nominees included Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who's calling plays for the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation led by quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Running his own high-octane offensive scheme, Dillingham has garnered attention from other schools such as Arizona State looking for their next head coach.

Names like Kirby Smart (HC Georgia), Lincoln Riley, (HC USC), and Steve Sarkesian (HC Texas) have all won the prestigious award en route to landing their own head coaching jobs where they've fared all well.

Being in the mix for the award is a definite positive for Dillingham, as he'll be a big name in the coaching market once the season ends.

