Koi Perich Breaks Down What the Oregon Ducks Defense Will Be Known For This Season

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium is inching closer, and fans are eager to see the debut of Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich.

After two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich arrives in Eugene, looking to take the Ducks' defense to the next level as the unit is expected to play a critical role in helping Oregon win its first national championship in program history.

With questions about how effective the Ducks' defense will be this season, Perich, following Tuesday’s practice, revealed what the group will be known for as they continue prepping for the season opener against Boise State.

What Koi Perich Said

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Oregon Ducks Defense Will Be Known For

“I really hope we come out with a ferocious tenacity. Obviously, it's going to take us what we see in game one. I'm not going to say what we are. We have to really show it. I'm really excited about what we can be, and we'll see September 5th what we really will be.”

Devon Jackson’s Physicality

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I would say Devon Jackson; what I've seen has taken a big step. Each day he comes with a ferocious just an appearance to him. Obviously, he wore this dark visor. It was pretty sick. But, yeah, he is definitely a physical linebacker. He brings it really every day. So that's really good, especially as a leader as he is. Just the way he brings his physicality is crucial for us.”

Devon Jackson’s Eagerness

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I feel like you just see it, just the way he prepares, just the way, obviously, this offseason working together each morning, just watching him prepare and the way he attacks a workout, a practice, hits like everything he does is at a hundred percent, and I can really tell this series takes it into a whole other gear. Obviously, I don't know what he was before, but what I've seen is very impressive.”

Golf Simulator

“Yeah, the golf simulator was a great purchase. One of the best purchases I've ever made. Got it in my garage right now. It's really helped the game. Obviously, the way it's helped me in my football aspect is just being connected with all the guys. Just being able to get out on the courses, although it's on my simulator. Being able to introduce everybody. Obviously, we got a few new DBs getting into golf this past summer. It was really fun for us.”

Fitting Into Fall Camp

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would say especially these past few days, even these past few weeks, I've definitely learned my way around this playbook. I feel like I've handled myself with the level of maturity throughout the whole time learning it, learning from my mistakes throughout spring ball, fall camp, and summer. Just keep on growing throughout that. Also, I mean, our defense is progressing. I can see everybody starting to handle it way better. If we're not even signaling or talking, we're still, like, communicating with each other through hand signals. So it's pretty cool.”

On Returning Punts or Kickoffs

“I'll do whatever's asked of me, whatever the coaches want me to do. If that's what they want me to do, I'll do it.”

What Final Week Feels Like

“Yeah, I'm starting to feel it. I was talking to someone like, yeah, I'm ready for the game. I'm like, the game? I thought they were talking about like a Twins game or something. No, it's our game. So it really hit me then. I'm really excited, man. It's coming up very soon. I've been waiting a long time. I feel like I've done a lot this offseason to prepare myself for this season. And I'm really excited for what this team can do.”

What He’s Seen From Evan Stewart

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Evan Stewart is a problem. And he is going to be a problem. That man has the best feet I've seen at a wide receiver. Obviously, if he didn't get hurt this past year, you probably wouldn't have seen him this year. He is going to be one of the best receivers in the country. And I fully believe he is one of the best receivers in the country.”

If Higher Expectations Have Changed Him

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't think that changed. I just knew I needed a change. I knew I needed to prepare myself a little bit better than I did last season, last offseason. So just attacking each and every day. And obviously my teammates were able to help me with that. Just being able to lead off them and also them. Just helping me throughout that whole process. Like when they're giving 100 percent, I see that, oh, let me go give a little more. It just makes it easy when you've got a bunch of guys just willing to come out each and every day with an attacking mindset, and it's very fun.”

Davon Benjamin

“I see a level of maturity with Davon. He came in, obviously, a freshman, a little jittery, but he's grown very fast, and I love the way he plays. He plays mean, he plays fast, and he's going to be a really great player.”

What He's Most Excited About For First Game

“I'm ready for that motorcycle and that tunnel. I got that in the spring game. It was loud. That's what you know it's on.”

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