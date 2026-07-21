Updated Betting Odds For Oregon Ducks Season Opener vs. Boise State

The Oregon Ducks are scheduled to open their 2026 college football season at Autzen Stadium against one of the newest members of the new-look Pac-12, the Boise State Broncos. It’ll be the first meeting between the Ducks and the Broncos since the battle between two Heisman Trophy finalists in 2024, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

In that 2024 meeting, Gabriel’s Ducks got the best of Jeanty’s Broncos as Oregon secured its first-ever win over Boise State with a thrilling 37-34 win in Week 2 at Autzen Stadium. Now the Ducks will face the Broncos again at Autzen Stadium, but this time as major favorites to begin their 2026 season with national championship expectations.

Betting Odds For Oregon's Season Opener Against Boise State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Recent betting odds by FanDuel Sportsbook show the Ducks as favorites in their season opener against the Broncos. The Ducks are a 24.5-point favorite over the Broncos on Sept. 5.

The Broncos are 3-1 all-time against the Ducks, which featured upset wins for Boise State in 2008, 2009, and 2017. This alone has given Boise State coach Spencer Danielson confidence in his team’s ability to knock off the Ducks to open the 2026 season.

While it's unlikely this happens, the Broncos are a team that shouldn’t be taken lightly and will be an opponent that Coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon group will be prepared for. Fresh off of making the College Football Playoff in 2024, the Broncos took a step back in 2025, finishing with a 9-5 overall record and going 6-2 in Mountain West play.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Broncos capped off their 2025 season by losing 38-10 to the Washington Huskies in the Bucked Up LA Bowl. The story couldn’t have been more different for the Ducks, as Oregon made their second consecutive appearance in the CFP and finished the season with a 13-2 overall record and went 8-1 in Big Ten play.

Both of the Ducks' losses came to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, including a brutal 56-22 loss in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl to end their 2025 season. Now entering the 2026 season, Oregon looks to be the last team standing, with the possibility of losing to the eventual national champions for the third consecutive season.

Can Ducks Keep Big Ten National Championship Streak Alive?

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last three national champions have come from the Big Ten: the Michigan Wolverines (2023), Ohio State Buckeyes (2024), and Indiana Hoosiers (2025). Will the Ducks be the team to keep the Big Ten’s national title streak alive?

The Ducks begin their quest for a national championship on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against Boise State. The kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.