LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Washington State

    • November 12, 2021
    Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Washington State

    The Ducks will be rocking white helmets for the first time at home this season.
    The Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for Saturday's game against Washington State. They will be donning the apple green uniforms with white helmets and white pants, modeled by wide receiver Devon Williams

    The Ducks have yet to wear the white helmets at Autzen Stadium this season, bringing them out for their road games against Ohio State and Stanford. With a chance to clinch the Pac-12 North on Saturday with a win and an Oregon State loss to Stanford, Oregon will hit the field in a white-green-white combo similar to what it wore in the 2014 Pac-12 Championship Game against Arizona.

    Oregon and Washington State will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

    ROUNDTABLE: Score predictions for Oregon vs. Washington State

