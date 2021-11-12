LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Washington State

Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Washington State
The Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for Saturday's game against Washington State. They will be donning the apple green uniforms with white helmets and white pants, modeled by wide receiver Devon Williams.
The Ducks have yet to wear the white helmets at Autzen Stadium this season, bringing them out for their road games against Ohio State and Stanford. With a chance to clinch the Pac-12 North on Saturday with a win and an Oregon State loss to Stanford, Oregon will hit the field in a white-green-white combo similar to what it wore in the 2014 Pac-12 Championship Game against Arizona.
Oregon and Washington State will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
