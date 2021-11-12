LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Washington State

The Ducks will be rocking white helmets for the first time at home this season.

The Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for Saturday's game against Washington State. They will be donning the apple green uniforms with white helmets and white pants, modeled by wide receiver Devon Williams.

The Ducks have yet to wear the white helmets at Autzen Stadium this season, bringing them out for their road games against Ohio State and Stanford. With a chance to clinch the Pac-12 North on Saturday with a win and an Oregon State loss to Stanford, Oregon will hit the field in a white-green-white combo similar to what it wore in the 2014 Pac-12 Championship Game against Arizona.

Oregon and Washington State will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

More from Ducks Digest

ROUNDTABLE: Score predictions for Oregon vs. Washington State

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE