LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Washington
The Oregon Ducks revealed their uniform combination for Saturday's game against the Washington Huskies.
The Ducks will wear white jerseys with white pants, topped off with yellow helmets, as modeled by offensive lineman TJ Bass. The Ducks will wear white jerseys for the first time since the Stanford game, but the white pants and yellow helmet is an ultra-rare combination.
Oregon, the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will kick off against the Huskies in Seattle at approximately 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC.
More from Ducks Digest
LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Washington
Check out what the Ducks will be wearing for their bout with the Huskies in Seattle
Keys to the Game: Offense
The Oregon offense looks to stay hot after hanging 50+ on Colorado
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington
The Ducks and Huskies meet in Seattle with a lot on the line
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE