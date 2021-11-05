Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Washington

    The Ducks are rocking all-white uniforms with a yellow helmet in Seattle.
    The Oregon Ducks revealed their uniform combination for Saturday's game against the Washington Huskies. 

    The Ducks will wear white jerseys with white pants, topped off with yellow helmets, as modeled by offensive lineman TJ Bass. The Ducks will wear white jerseys for the first time since the Stanford game, but the white pants and yellow helmet is an ultra-rare combination.

    Oregon, the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will kick off against the Huskies in Seattle at approximately 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC.

