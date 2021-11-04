ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 4-1 Pac-12) face off against the Washington Huskies (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) on Saturday (approx. 4:44 on ABC).

Based on how the last season and this season have gone, you have to figure they both want a shot at each other. Oregon did all that it could and played the games that was placed in front of it last season when the two teams weren't able to play last year.

Now, Oregon is running through its schedule, sometimes in dominant fashion, and sometimes edging out tough wins, but the Ducks find themselves atop the Pac-12. With the playoff rankings coming out, the Huskies would love nothing more than to play spoiler and derail everything Oregon has worked so hard for. And what better place to do it than at home in Seattle?

Our team of writers got together to give you our final score predictions.

Max Torres (@mtorressports)

Led by veteran quarterback Anthony Brown, Oregon's offense looks like its taken a sizable step forward. The offensive line can get it done even regardless of who's out there. The wide receiver corps is getting production from multiple players and the running back group is full of playmakers. Dye, Cardwell, Mcgee. Pick your poison.

Sure the defense didn't look elite against Colorado, but I think they're going to show up in a big way against a subpar offense. The Huskies have been effective running the ball of late, and Oregon is battle tested in the trenches after games against Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA set the stage for a ground-and-pound attack.

UW has some talented playmakers on offense but Oregon's secondary including Mykael Wright, Verone McKinley and DJ James have been solid all year. With some rain expected, the Ducks will need to win the turnover battle, and they'll get it done.

Prediction: Oregon 28 Washington 17

Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen)

For the first time since 2019, Oregon will play its largest rival. The two programs could not be in further away places.

Oregon’s ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, seemingly controlling its destiny to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, Washington’s one of the nation’s most disappointing teams.

The Ducks' offense has been clicking as of late ever since Joe Moorhead returned after the Stanford game and I expect that to continue, even if the Washington defense could give Oregon fits. The game will be closer than it should be but in the end, Oregon sustains a fourth quarter drive to close the game out.

Prediction: Oregon 24 Washington 13

Dylan Reubenking (@drksportsnews)

It feels like a story we've heard multiple times this year. Oregon is facing a team whose offense has struggled to move the ball this season.

The same thing was said about Arizona and Colorado, and those teams put up plenty more points and yards than expected. This is a rivalry game, so anything goes.

Washington will probably hang around more than people think, but I think the Ducks will triumph once again because of their improving offense, and I think some big stops on defense will come in handy down the stretch.

Prediction: Oregon 34 Washington 24

Nick Battey (@nickbat22)

Oregon will be coming into this rivalry game against the Washington Huskies fully engaged and ready. Oregon’s offense is coming off of their best performance of the season so far, and Washington’s offense is downright bad.

Oregon will also be extra motivated after Jimmy Lake’s comments about the Oregon program and university itself. This will be a statement win for the Ducks and the committee.

Prediction: Oregon 31 Washington 10

John Rustik (@J_Rustik)

If Oregon needed more motivation to go into Seattle and beat their bitter rivals, Jimmy Lake’s comments gave them more ammo. I think Oregon’s defense will do a great job bullying a Washington offense that has struggled to score touchdowns all season.

Oregon’s offense is going to keep clicking and the Ducks leave Seattle with another convincing win



Prediction: Oregon 31 Washington: 10

More from Ducks Digest

2023 LB Leviticus Su'a recaps Oregon visit

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE