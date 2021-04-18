FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
Search

LOOK: Photos From Oregon's Spring Scrimmage

The best photos from Oregon's first spring scrimmage in Autzen Stadium.
Author:
Publish date:

Oregon Football 2021 Spring Scrimmage No. 1

The best photos from Oregon's first spring scrimmage at Autzen Stadium.
Anthony Brown Spring Scrimmage
26
Gallery
26 Images

Note: All photos are courtesy of Oregon Athletics.

More from Ducks Digest

[More football]: Offense wins the day in Oregon spring scrimmage

[Football]: WATCH-Mario Cristobal breaks down spring scrimmage

[Football]: Andrew Faoliu transferring to Boise State

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

CJ Verdell 3
Football

WATCH: Jim Mastro Talks Running Backs in Oregon's Spring Scrimmage

Ty Thompson 4
Football

Spring Scrimmage Photo Gallery

Mario Cristobal UCLA 2020
Football

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Spring Scrimmage

Anthony Brown Spring Scrimmage
Football

Offense Wins the day in Oregon's Spring Scrimmage

Andrew Faoliu USC 2020
Football

Andrew Faoliu Transferring to Boise State

Oregon WBB March Madness Huddle
Basketball

Sacramento State Hires Oregon's Mark Campbell as Head Coach

Cristobal and Staff Auburn 2019
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting Hot Board

ISM Colorado 2019
Football

WATCH: Isaac Slade-Matautia Talks Spring Football