WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Spring Scrimmage

The head coach continues to emphasize the battle at the line of scrimmage and impressive youth in spring football.

The Ducks held their first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday in front of a limited number of fans and media at Autzen Stadium.

The scrimmage featured quarterback Anthony Brown leading the way with the first-team offense with Jay Butterfield and Ty Thompson rotating with the second-team. Running back CJ Verdell got things off to a fast start with a 50+ yard touchdown run on the very first play.

Strong receiver play was a highlight of the day, with players like Johnny Johnson, Kris Hutson, and Mycah Pittman all making plays. There were plenty of rotations throughout the day, as players got valuable repetitions that they were unable to get last spring when practice was cancelled after just four sessions.

More updates can be found in the above video.

