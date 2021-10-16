Mase Funa Out vs. California
Mase Funa is in street clothes and is out against California. The outside linebacker was coaching on the field, but will not be playing.
Funa’s absence comes after getting banged up several times over the past few games.
Funa was mentioned in the starting lineup announcements, but Bradyn Swinson was added as another starting lineup announcement. Adrian Jackson is also back for the Ducks.
Funa is one of several missing starters for the Ducks as Alex Forsyth is also in street clothes.
