LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

Follow along as the Ducks face the Golden Bears in a Friday night Pac-12 After Dark matchup.

Where: Stanford Stadium (Stanford, California)

When: Saturday, October 15 at approx. 7:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Dylan Reubenking and Ally Osborne on Twitter

Game Notes: Oregon vs. Cal

----

Pregame

- Mase Funa is in street clothes and will not play.

- No sign of Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead.

- Alex Forsyth is in street clothes on the field and is OUT for the second straight game.

READ MORE: Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

- Bram Walden is not dressed and Jonathan Denis is in street clothes and crutches.

More from Ducks Digest

GAMEDAY Central: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Join our new forums for free HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE