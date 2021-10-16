    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. California

    Follow along as the Ducks face the Golden Bears in a Friday night Pac-12 After Dark matchup.
    Author:

    Where: Stanford Stadium (Stanford, California)

    When: Saturday, October 15 at approx. 7:30 p.m. PST

    TV: ESPN

    Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

    Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live

    Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Dylan Reubenking and Ally Osborne on Twitter

    Game Notes: Oregon vs. Cal

    ----

    Pregame

    - Mase Funa is in street clothes and will not play.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
    Play
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

    The Ducks center is in street clothes on the field

    kayvon-thibodeaux-chase-garbers-oregon-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    Keep it here for live updates as the Ducks face the Golden Bears

    Tetairoa McMillan Practice
    Play
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Tetairoa McMillan Scores Multiple Touchdowns in Big Win

    The Oregon wide receiver commit made huge plays on both sides of the ball

    - No sign of Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead.

    - Alex Forsyth is in street clothes on the field and is OUT for the second straight game.

    READ MORE: Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

    - Bram Walden is not dressed and Jonathan Denis is in street clothes and crutches.

    More from Ducks Digest

    GAMEDAY Central: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Join our new forums for free HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

    17 minutes ago
    kayvon-thibodeaux-chase-garbers-oregon-vs-california
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    27 minutes ago
    Tetairoa McMillan Practice
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Tetairoa McMillan Scores Multiple Touchdowns in Big Win

    11 hours ago
    DJ James Hype
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    12 hours ago
    Cameron Goode TCU
    Football

    Cal Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    20 hours ago
    Justin Flowe Fresno State Yell
    Football

    Justin Flowe Partners With Marshawn Lynch, Announces New NIL Deal

    21 hours ago
    Travis Dye Stanford Tackle
    Football

    Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. California

    Oct 14, 2021
    Trevon Clark TCU
    Football

    Cal Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    Oct 14, 2021