Matchups We Want to See in No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Saturday's contest between No. 3 Oregon and Stanford will be a vital one in how the course of the Pac-12 season plays out. NFL talent is lining up across the field, and some of them will go head-to-head with one another on the Farm in Palo Alto.

Here are our four matchups to keep an eye on when the Ducks take on the Cardinal at 12:30 p.m. PST on Saturday.

Kayvon Thibodeaux vs. Walter Rouse

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially back and free from a pitch count. That sentence would scare the bejesus out of most offensive linemen and coordinators, but one left tackle has once conquered the tall task of keeping Thibodeaux fairly limited — Stanford's Walter Rouse.

It is worth mentioning that Thibodeaux will line up against both tackles and may even drop back as more of an outside linebacker, but we could see him line up against Rouse, a preseason All-Pac-12 selection and likely NFL draft pick, quite a bit on Saturday.

Thibodeaux is four weeks separated from an ankle sprain suffered against Fresno State that sidelined him for the next two games and for 95% of the Arizona game. But he still has the talent that has put him atop many people's NFL mock drafts, and the Stanford offensive line will have to find a way to slow him down.

Rouse is a worthy opponent because of his footwork. You're not going to see many pass rushers get by him. When edge rushers make a move, whether it be a swift cut from one side to the other or a spin move, he always looks ready to defend it.

Against Oregon last year, Rouse often pinned Thibodeaux to one side and completely eliminated him from the play, especially in run blocking. Even when Thibodeaux looked like he had a step, Rouse would use his strong hands to corral him and hold him still, or even to drag him to the turf. On other occasions when Thibodeaux appears to have Rouse beat, Rouse retaliates by pushing Thibodeaux further to the outside to make his angle at the quarterback tougher.

Both players are better since their previous meeting, and this showdown of heavyweight linemen is going to be one to watch with a bowl of popcorn.

Johnny Johnson III vs. Kyu Blu Kelly/Stanford's Secondary

Johnny Johnson III is the only Oregon player with 10 catches through the first four games, and he's due to go off for the Ducks soon. The veteran receiver will likely be lined up against Stanford's top cover corner Kyu Blu Kelly. Kelly is mostly a slot corner, but Johnson is the best receiver on the Oregon team. Jaylon Redd may line up across from Kelly if he is primarily in the slot.

No other cornerback at this point for Stanford would be more qualified to defend Johnson than Kelly, who has two interceptions this season. The Cardinal's secondary is depleted and is missing multiple starters due to injury. If anyone else lines up against Johnson, he will light them up.

There's a good chance that Jimmy Wyrick, a true freshman corner, could face Johnson as well, and Wyrick has looked impressive at times, but lining up against a fifth-year senior is no simple task.

Johnson has an array of moves and cuts that make DBs look silly, and his catch radius is incredible for his 6-foot-1 frame. Kelly doesn't get targeted much because of his lockdown ability, but Anthony Brown and Joe Moorhead should feel rather comfortable with how Johnson matches up against any defensive back on the Stanford roster. The Ducks' passing offense is due for a breakout game, and against this shorthanded Stanford secondary, Saturday could be just the day for that.

Thomas Booker vs. Steven Jones/Oregon Offensive Line

Booker is the face of Stanford's defense and their physicality at the point of attack. "Director of Defense" Lance Anderson likes to move the 6-foot-4, 309-pound defensive end all around the defensive line, and we expect that to continue against the Ducks.

Booker is as athletic as they come in the trenches and he'll be someone the Ducks and Alex Mirabal need to key in on. We listed Steven Jones as a great matchup we'd like to see, as he's blossomed this year for the Ducks.

It's worth noting however that Booker has been relatively held in check in three career matchups against Oregon, totaling just six total tackles, one of which was for a loss. What adds to the intrigue of this matchup is how much the Ducks have continued to rotate their offensive line throughout the season, particularly at the tackle spots.

We've seen a heavy mix of George Moore and Dawson Jaramillo at left tackle, and a Steven Jones and Malaesala Auamavae-Laulu at right tackle. But we also saw some rotation at the guard position last week, with true freshman Jackson Powers-Johnson earning some meaningful snaps early against Arizona.

Jones looks like he's established himself on the right side of the line and this week noted the importance of punching the opponent in the mouth to get off to a fast start.

Brycen Tremayne vs. Trikweze Bridges

One of the leading stories heading into this matchup is the size and length of Stanford's pass catchers. Trikwze Bridges flashed in the spring and has continued to make some timely plays this season, including a pivotal fourth-down stop to seal the win over Fresno State.

Now the Ducks are in a prime position to unleash him against the Cardinal, and boy is Brycen Tremayne off to a hot start. He has a touchdown catch in every game so far this season and is a go-to target for Tanner McKee in the red zone. Tremayne (6'4", 207 lbs.), along with fellow wideout Elijah Higgins (6'3", 235 lbs.) excel at high pointing the ball and will literally box out defenders to reel in 50-50 jump balls.

It'll be important for Bridges to set a physical tone early and maintain proper position to not get caught sleeping. The Ducks haven't had a cornerback with his frame in years, so it's time to utilize his talents to their fullest extent.

More from Ducks Digest

GameDay Central: Everything you need to know about No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Join our new forums for free HERE

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE