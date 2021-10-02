GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Check out the important stories from the week before the Ducks take on Stanford.

With their first conference road game upon them, Oregon will have a tough task as they hope to avoid an upset against Stanford. Throughout this week, we've covered everything important leading into this game.

If you missed anything, here it is:

How to Watch, Get Live Updates

If you're looking for somewhere to watch the game, then check out our story that details how to watch the game. On top of telling you what TV network the game is on, we will also be providing live updates throughout the game for you to follow if you're unable to watch the game.

Read more: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Roundtable Score Predictions

The Ducks Digest team got together for our weekly roundtable and rolled out our score predictions for one of the top Pac-12 north rivals.

Read more: Roundtable- No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford Score Predictions

Injury Updates

How healthy are the Ducks heading into this weekend's game?

Read more: Mario Cristobal updates status of Kayvon Thibodeaux, availability of others

Read more: Bradyn Swinson out vs. Stanford

Betting Odds

If you want to see the betting odds for this week's Pac-12 matchup, check out our story about what the betting odds are looking like before kickoff.

Read more: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford betting odds

Uniform Watch

The Ducks released their fifth uniform combo of the year, and as expected, it's a combo never worn previously. To check out the combo they are rocking with in Palo Alto, check out this story.

Read more: Week 5 Uniform Combination for Stanford announced

Players to Watch

Despite suffering from a large amount of injuries, Stanford has some big time playmakers that will stand out against Oregon. To look at who we think will have a big impact for Stanford as well as the Ducks, check out our stories covering players to watch on both sides of the ball.

Read more: Stanford Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

Read more: Stanford Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

Read more: Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Stanford

Read more: Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs Stanford

Matchups we want to see

Both of these teams have some serious playmakers on both sides of the ball, but we'd love to see these players go at it Saturday.

Read more: Matchups we want to see in No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Keys to the Game

This week Oregon will be challenged by a more talented Pac-12 opponent. Once again, we looked at the keys to the game that will help push the Ducks past their opponent and emerge from Palo Alto with a victory.

Read more: Keys to the Game-Offense

Read more: Keys to the Game-Defense

Oregon vs. Stanford History

To read more about Oregon’s history against Stanford on the road, we wrote a brief history on the upsets the Ducks have endured, as well as what threats they’ll have to look for in order to avoid another heartbreak.

Read more: Ducks Return to the Farm in Familiar Territory: A lot is on the LineLOOK: Oregon Announces

Dynamic duo in the Oregon secondary

Oregon's Bennett Williams and Verone McKinley lead the Pac-12 in interceptions. They're chemistry is paying dividends in a big way and has helped the Ducks lead the country in turnover margin.

Read more: McKinley and Williams' chemistry taking Oregon defense to new heights

To redshirt or not to redshirt?

Heading into the fifth game of the season, numerous true freshmen are on the brink of burning their redshirt. The Ducks need to see more and more freshmen make a big impact, but it'll be interesting to see how the staff manages these big decisions on season outlook.

Read more: Oregon freshmen primed to avoid redshirts on Saturday

Organizational chart for week 5

Take note of the latest starting lineups for the Ducks in this week's matchup

Read more: Oregon releases organizational chart for Stanford

More from Ducks Digest

Kicking beyond borders: A Tom Snee story

Join the Community

Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

Join our free forums HERE

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE