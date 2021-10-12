Seven McGee Gets Advice From Oregon Legend De'Anthony Thomas

    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Seven McGee Connects With Oregon Great De’Anthony Thomas

    On Monday, freshman running back Seven McGee talked about competition, and about a direct message he received from a former Duck.
    Author:

    After a tough loss to Stanford and a season-ending injury to star running back CJ Verdell shaking Oregon’s offense, the Ducks look to re-assemble against California. Part of their turnaround will be figuring out what to do with the running back rotation. 

    One player who is primed to step up is freshman Seven McGee, whose season outlook looks a bit different than it did even before the last game.

    “Competing is trying to be great,” McGee said when talking to reporters on Monday. “I’m just trying to take that lead role and take the next step.”

    While he is surely getting advice from his coaches as well as Verdell and Travis Dye, another former Oregon football player seems to have taken an interest in him.

    “I just recently talked to De’Anthony Thomas. I DM'd him on Instagram,” The freshman said. “He told me to slow the game down. Try to look at the game, and picture yourself in practice and in the game doing everything right.”

    Duck fans will look back with fondness on the memories that De’Anthony Thomas brought to Oregon football. Thomas was absolutely instrumental in putting Oregon football in the national spotlight with his electric speed and his knack for making highlight reel plays.

    It was in the 2012 Rose Bowl that Thomas exploded for a 91 and a 64-yard touchdown runs in the same game, helping Oregon capture their first Rose Bowl win in just under 100 years.

    Thomas messaging the Duck running back makes perfect sense, because they are very similar.

    They have the exact same height, with both players measuring in at 5’9". While  Thomas was 169 pounds while at Oregon, McGee is weighing in at heavier 181 pounds.

    With them being smaller backs, it isn’t power that makes them so good; it’s their speed. Thomas used his speed and quick movements to create countless highlights of him slipping through an entire defense with ease.

    After playing three seasons for Oregon, Thomas managed to run a 4.50 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. He ran track at UO when he wasn’t competing in football.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Seven McGee Stanford
    Play
    Football

    Seven McGee Gets Advice From Oregon Legend De'Anthony Thomas

    The freshman running back could be in line for more carries after Verdell's injury

    anthony-brown-vs-stanford
    Play
    Football

    No. 9 Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    Everything you need to keep up with the Pac-12 North battle

    week-7-pac-12-power-rankings
    Play
    Football

    SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings

    Taking stock of the Pac-12 after six weeks of football

    According to McGee, the freshman can run a 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds. If Oregon can work to get McGee in the open field, he could cause some serious damage with that kind of speed. Speed that Oregon really hasn’t seen since Thomas left.

    Another way Oregon hopes to utilize McGee is in the pass game like they did Thomas. The former Duck racked up 92 receptions for 14 touchdowns in his three seasons at Oregon. McGee has been used as a slot receiver for the Ducks and had an important 27-yard reception coming out of the backfield against Arizona, which helped Oregon hold off a comeback. 

    The Ducks have shown that they want McGee to impact the game in multiple ways.

    With Verdell gone for the whole season, it seems like the freshman will get more reps than expected, giving him a great opportunity to leave his mark on Oregon football.

    McGee will get his first chance to prove himself in a larger role this Friday when the Ducks return to Autzen against Cal at 7:30 p.m.

    More from Ducks Digest

    No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal: How to watch, get live updates

    Join the Community 

    Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

    Join our free forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Seven McGee Stanford
    Football

    Seven McGee Gets Advice From Oregon Legend De'Anthony Thomas

    22 seconds ago
    anthony-brown-vs-stanford
    Football

    No. 9 Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    2 hours ago
    week-7-pac-12-power-rankings
    Football

    SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings

    19 hours ago
    Travis Dye UCLA
    Football

    Oregon vs. UCLA Kickoff Time Announced

    23 hours ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Pass Rush Stanford
    Football

    Oregon Opens as Early Favorite vs. Cal

    23 hours ago
    Bradyn Swinson 8:19:21
    Football

    Swinson Set for Return as Oregon Pass Rush Gets Much Needed Boost

    Oct 11, 2021
    Nate Heukulani Stanford
    Football

    Oregon Defense Focusing on Development Ahead of Cal

    Oct 11, 2021
    Mario Cristobal Stanford 3
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of Cal

    Oct 10, 2021