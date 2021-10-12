No. 9 Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1) are looking to bounce back from a brutal overtime loss two weekends ago against unranked Stanford as they return to action following a bye week to take on the California Golden Bears (1-4).
Oregon could use a convincing win over the lowly Cal, who has lost each of its first two games in Pac-12 play. The Ducks have not played particularly well against the Golden Bears in their previous two meetings, with the Bears knocking off the Ducks 21-17 last season in Berkeley and the Ducks barely squeaking by at Autzen Stadium 17-7, overcoming three turnovers.
Here's how you can follow along with the action.
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Friday, October 15 at approx. 7:35 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Beth Mowins (Play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Sideline)
Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
No. 9 Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates
Everything you need to keep up with the Pac-12 North battle
SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings
Taking stock of the Pac-12 after six weeks of football
Oregon vs. UCLA Kickoff Time Announced
The Ducks get another big matchup on the road in Pasadena
Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Dylan Reubenking and Ally Osborne on Twitter
More from Ducks Digest
Oregon Defense Focusing on Development Ahead of Cal Game
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Join our new forums for free HERE
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE