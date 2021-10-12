No. 9 Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

The Ducks are back home for a Pac-12 North battle against the Golden Bears.

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1) are looking to bounce back from a brutal overtime loss two weekends ago against unranked Stanford as they return to action following a bye week to take on the California Golden Bears (1-4).

Oregon could use a convincing win over the lowly Cal, who has lost each of its first two games in Pac-12 play. The Ducks have not played particularly well against the Golden Bears in their previous two meetings, with the Bears knocking off the Ducks 21-17 last season in Berkeley and the Ducks barely squeaking by at Autzen Stadium 17-7, overcoming three turnovers.

Here's how you can follow along with the action.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Friday, October 15 at approx. 7:35 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Beth Mowins (Play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Sideline)

Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage, follow Dylan Reubenking and Ally Osborne on Twitter

