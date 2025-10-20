National Championship Odds Change After Oregon's Win Over Rutgers
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated Rutgers 56-10 in Piscataway, New Jersey in week 8 of the college football season. Week 8 saw quite a few top-25 teams suffer upsets, and with it, national championship odds have shifted. Every team in the AP top-25 poll besides Ohio State switched rankings in the newest edition.
According to BetMGM, the Oregon Ducks are currently tabbed with +1000 odds to win the national championship, which implies slightly better odds than their odds of +1200 following their loss against No. 2 Indiana. Prior to the Indiana game at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks held +700 odds.
Oregon currently holds the same odds as Georgia, and the Hoosiers are not that much more of a favorite than the Ducks, sitting at +900.
Ohio State Currently The Betting Favorite To Win The National Championship
Ohio State is still the favorite to win it all, and heavy favorites at that. The Buckeyes boast +250 odds to win the national championship, which are the shortest odds any team has held so far in the 2025 season. The Alabama Crimson Tide are the only other team besides Ohio State and Indiana that holds better odds to win the national championship with +800 odds.
There is quite a drop-off after the Ducks and Georgia. Notre Dame holds +1200 odds according to BetMGM, but after the Fighting Irish the odds drop to +1500 for Texas and then a mass of teams who are currently stuck in the +2000 odds range.
Three of the top five teams with the shortest odds to win the national championship reside in the Big Ten, while the other two compete in the SEC. In the top seven, only one team does not belong to any conference, with the Fighting Irish the lone team.
Why Are The Oregon Ducks Carrying +1000 Odds?
The Ducks odds could be at +1000 for a few reasons, but a main one would be that the Ducks path to the Big Ten championship game is now out of their hands. Indiana and Ohio State both hold the inside track to meeting up with one another in the Big Ten championship game in December. The oddsmakers could also be devaluing the Ducks win over Penn State after the recent losses by the Nittany Lions.
Without a Big Ten championship appearance, it is more likely than not that the Ducks would be left out of the top four teams, meaning they would have to play an extra playoff game that the likes of Ohio State or Indiana would be able to skip.
With that being said, it is worth noting that oddsmakers may think Oregon would beat Indiana in a rematch, since the Hoosiers, who control their destiny in the Big Ten, only hold +900 odds to win the national championship, just +100 odds removed from the Ducks.
The Ducks next big chance to enjoy a large boost to their odds will be against USC at Autzen Stadium in November in what will likely be a top-25 matchup.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.