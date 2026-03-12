Dan Lanning Enters Elite Coaching Tier With Kirby Smart And Steve Sarkisian

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian are grouped as a new tier of respected coaches and influential leaders in college football.

Each coach has it's own unique path and storyline for 2026 but they have one thing in common: Oregon, Texas and Georgia represent programs that consistently recruit at an elite level, reach the College Football Playoff conversation and enter next season with legitimate championship expectations.

What happens next could determine whether Oregon’s steady rise turns into something even bigger.

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greets Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning midfield before the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Elite Coaching Tier: Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian

Lanning is entering his fifth season at Oregon with an impressive 48-8 record. Every season, the Ducks have improved with Lanning at the helm and in back-to-back seasons, Oregon's only loses came against the eventual National Champions (Ohio State and Indiana.)

Ahead of the 2026 season, Lanning was labeled an "established" coach along with Sarkisian and Smart by On3. The commonality between all three coaches was that each could reach their break-through seasons and win the National Championship in 2026. Interestingly enough, each are from the Nick Saban coaching tree.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Why does this matter?

The Ducks are no longer viewed as a program trying to stay nationally relevant. In only four seasons, Lanning has elevated Oregon shifted changes the conversation around Oregon. Instead of asking whether the Ducks belong among college football's elite, the focus is now on whether they can take the final step and win it all.

Dan Lanning's Oregon Trajectory

The facts speak volumes about Lanning.

The 39-year-old already ranks fourth all-time in wins among Ducks head coaches and has guided Oregon to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten Championship, and victories in the Orange, Fiesta, and Holiday Bowls.

The momentum suggests that Lanning isn't finished raising the standard in Eugene.

Lanning knows what it takes to win a National Championship. After all, he was defensive coordinator for Smart the last time that Georgia won in 2015. Both Lanning and Sarkisian have yet to win the title as head coaches.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning Reveals Best Nick Saban Advice | Photo credit: Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning revealed his three goals as Ducks coach. First: help others reach their dreams and goals.

"I wake up every morning and I feel like I've got an opportunity to live a dream. To get to be a head coach at Oregon in a place like this is so special. Now, my goal is to try to help other people recreate theirs. And get that opportunity," Lanning told Amaranthus.

Secondly, Lanning aims to grow his three sons into men - "To teach them what it means to be a championship father, championship husband, how to operate."

Last but not least, “I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Amaranthus. "Mike Belotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Only 68 wins to go for Lanning until he breaks Belotti's record. And while Lanning did not explicitly state that winning a National Championship is a goal - his commitment to the Oregon football program aligns nicely with the ability to reach the ultimate win.

Lanning’s loyalty to Oregon has been clear amid the constant coaching carousel - something recruits, top transfer players and current Ducks take notice of. His level of consistency spreads throughout the program and has a massive impact on the 2026 roster that is elite enough to already be considered a playoff contender.

If Lanning continues at the rapid pace he has set, he could become one of the coaches who defines the next decade of college football.

Dan Lanning's Impact On Players

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) hugs head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning's impact on his players is evident by a recent quote from star linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Boettcher is training for the 2026 NFL Draft but caught up with Amaranthus about the impact Lanning has made on him.

Boettcher grew up just miles from Autzen Stadium and became one of the most unique Ducks of all time: a former walk-on and dual-sport athlete whose perspective on Oregon football carries real weight.

"I'd say the biggest thing from coach Lanning is - ‘Rent is due every day.’ It's a big thing he’d tell us after football practices. And it's so true… Everyone's so athletically gifted in this game, intelligent and physical. If you don't bring it every single day, you're going to get your ass kicked. So, you have to bring it every day."

"If you want to improve and show you're the best of this game… It’s the same in life. You have to bring it every day in everything you do … rent is due every day," Boettcher said.

