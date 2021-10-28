Keys to the Game: Offense

Oregon’s offense played their best game since the win over Ohio State in the second week of September last week against UCLA. Now it’s time to play consistent football and not play down to the opponent as they have earlier in the season. It’s time for Oregon to start showing the selection committee why they are a top-four team in the nation.

Here’s what they need to start doing that:

1. Consistency from Anthony Brown

This has been the number one topic of conversation around the Oregon football program since the struggles started to show up as Pac-12 play started. We've seen moments of great play from Brown, like in the second and third quarters against UCLA.

But we have also seen some very poor throws that nearly cost Oregon games and in fact did end up costing them another against Stanford. Oregon will go a far as Brown takes them, and better consistency should start against a team like Colorado.

2. See more of the young running backs

With Travis Dye being used often ever since CJ Verdell’s season-ending injury, I believe we will see more from the younger running backs vs. Colorado as an opportunity to see what the Ducks have in these backs before you go into the meat of your schedule to end of the season. Trey Benson, Byron Cardwell, and Seven McGee have all shown flashes, and I believe we will see more of the trio in different roles this week.

3. Offensive line continues to show up

With Jackson Powers-Johnson out with an ankle sprain and Alex Forsyth day-to-day with back spasms, along with a few other players nursing nagging injures, the offensive line has been shuffled around. We even saw some combinations in action last week that had never played together before this past week.

The offensive line has played well ever since the loss to Stanford, but the depth will be tested as the team adjusts to injuries and prepares for a Pac-12 opponent coming in to town. We all know how integral it is to win at the point of attack and that shouldn't change against Colorado.

