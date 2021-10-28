Colorado Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 7 Oregon

The Buffaloes' defense has been one of the bright spots in a tough season so far.

The Colorado Buffaloes looked to have one of the stingiest defenses in the country early in the season, holding a talented Texas A&M offense to just 10 points and 288 yards of total offense. Since then, the Buffs have had some shaky outings on the defensive side of the ball.

First-year Defensive Coordinator Chris Wilson has an experienced group that will have to play its best defense of the season if the Buffaloes are to earn their second win at Autzen Stadium in their last three trips.

In a normal week, we'd start this list with the opposing team's best defensive player that you can't miss. And for Colorado, that's linebacker Nate Landman. However Karl Dorrell said on Wednesday that he likely won't play against the Ducks this weekend, so we have to pivot a bit.

Here are a few players that can help the Buffs contain the Ducks' offense.

1. Christian Gonzalez - Cornerback

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Christian Gonzalez (3) breaks up a pass to USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16). © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This week Joe Moorhead highlighted Christian Gonzalez as a talented cover corner, and he's absolutely correct. Gonzalez, a second-year freshman from The Colony, Tex., is already turning into an elite cornerback in the Pac-12 and is following the likes of Chidobe Awuzie, Isaiah Oliver, and Ahkello Witherspoon as the next great Colorado defensive back.

Gonzalez made a pair of touchdown-saving tackles in 2020 and made another against Arizona to preserve a shutout. Quarterbacks don't often look his way because of his fantastic press coverage skills. He is also stout in defending the run and has a nose for the football, recording 5.5 tackles for loss so far this season.

Outside of a shaky performance against one of college football's best receivers in Drake London, Gonzalez has been one of the top corners in the conference. With his 6-foot-2 frame and long arms, expect him to line up against some of Oregon's taller receivers like Devon Williams and Troy Franklin.

2. Carson Wells - Linebacker

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Curtis Hodges (86). © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While Landman may get all the attention for his spectacular play in the heart of the defense, Carson Wells deserves the recognition for what he's done this year on the outside. Wells, a fourth-year junior, leads the Buffaloes with 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Wells even had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown against Arizona. He's recorded an interception in each of his last three seasons, proving that he's a threat to step in front of a pass and has great hands. He is another sure tackler that can burst into the backfield and blow up plays.

The Oregon offensive line did a great job against UCLA's talented and experienced front, and they will have to repeat what they did last week against another experienced defensive front if they are to protect Anthony Brown and create holes for Travis Dye.

3. Guy Thomas - Linebacker

California Golden Bears wide receiver Trevon Clark (80) runs after the catch for the first down and is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1). © Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

You never can have too many standout linebackers. Guy Thomas is not quite as experienced as Landman or Wells, but he is having a breakout year as an outside linebacker for Colorado after transferring from Nebraska. Thomas is already shattering his personal bests for a season statistically, ranking fifth on the team in tackles (30) and fourth in tackles for loss (4.0) while also recording a sack and a forced fumble.

The Buffaloes need all the pressure they can get as they have only sacked the quarterback nine times this season — the lowest mark in the Pac-12. Thomas will face a tough task lining up against the Ducks' tackles on Saturday, but in order to turn their season around, the Buffaloes' defensive front will have to harass Brown, force him to make poor decisions, and get the ball back into the hands of the offense.

More from Ducks Digest

Colorado Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 7 Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our new Forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter here

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE