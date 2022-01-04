Oregon Announces Hire of Drew Mehringer as Tight Ends Coach

Oregon has officially announced the addition of Tight Ends Coach Drew Mehringer. The 34-year-old most recently served as the recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach at New Mexico.

"I am fired up to bring Drew Mehringer to Eugene," Head Coach Dan Lanning said in a press release. "He is one of the top young offensive minds in college football with an impressive history coaching multiple different positions. He was once the youngest play caller in the Power 5, and that experience will be very beneficial as we develop our offense. Our student-athletes are going to love working with Coach Mehringer and will learn a ton from him both as football players and as young men."

Mehringer is now the eighth official addition to Lanning's coaching staff, joining Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham, Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams, Co-Defensive Coordinator Matt Powledge, Special Teams Coordinator Joe Lorig, Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti, Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin, and Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm.

Mehringer shared Lanning's excitement to come to Eugene in the press release.

"My wife Morgan and I are unbelievably grateful to Coach Lanning for the opportunity to be a part of such an incredible staff," Mehringer said. "It's not common to see such a great group of people come together like this. Coach Lanning's energy and passion for the players and the game resonate through the rest of the staff. Oregon is one of the most recognizable brands on earth. People like Phil Knight and Rob Mullens have built this into a place that most people only dream of. It's not enough to just be associated, though. I look forward to helping drive the program onward and upward. The vision for the program is lofty and aggressive, and that's something that I wanted to be a part of.



"I am excited to mentor, coach and develop such a great group of tight ends. Players are always the best part of the job, and the ones that I have had the chance to meet share the same passion I have. Morgan and I can't express our gratitude enough and are so excited to be part of Oregon family. Go Ducks!"

Mehringer has coached multiple positions at several different schools, including quarterbacks at New Mexico, Rutgers and James Madison; wide receivers at Texas and Houston; and tight ends, receivers, and offensive line as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. At Rutgers, he was also the offensive coordinator in 2016, becoming the youngest play caller in the Power Five.

On the recruiting trail, Mehringer earned Rivals' National Recruiter of the Year award in 2019 while on the Texas coaching staff.

READ MORE: Oregon to Hire Drew Mehringer as New Tight Ends Coach

You may also like:

REPORT: Oregon Set to Hire Jordan Somerville as Quarterback Analyst

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE