Cameron Jones Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment

The early signing period is less than two weeks away but Oregon is sending out offers to top prospects across the country in 2024.

One player that recently landed an offer is Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jones.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound bruising back has dominated for the Braves all season ahead of the state title game against Junipero Serra of San Mateo.

During his recruitment Jones has been able to take visits to Colorado, Miami, UNLV and most recently Oregon. He's landed offers from Maryland, Grambling State, UNLV and Louisville, with Oregon being the latest school added to his sheet.

The offer from the Ducks was one that he'd been waiting for. They've been on his radar since his childhood.

"It felt great. We were talking for a little bit, he was just getting to know me," Jones recalled of his conversation with Colin Lockett, an offensive graduate assistant at Oregon and St. John Bosco alumnus. "Growing up I had always thought that where I was gonna commit was either Alabama or Oregon and then I got the school that I was talking about as a kid so it felt great."

Jones' recruitment is just getting started but he projects to be highly-touted by the time his senior season rolls around. He spoke about what it meant to get that call from the Ducks.

"It really means a lot once I actually get it and I'm like 'Okay I actually got a free ride to go off to college and pursue my dreams,'" he said.

St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jones during a practice in Bellflower this fall. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

The junior running back was in Eugene this fall when the Braves faced Central Catholic at Autzen Stadium. Following the game he had a chance to take a closer look at the Oregon program.

What stands out most about the Ducks?

"I could say the environment really," he said. "The coaches there, the ones that I have talked to like the running back coach. The coaches they seem really excited. He (Carlos Locklyn) talked to me and actually showed me that they're interested in me. That played a big part into it. I'm really just excited all around really."

Jones hasn't been busy on the recruiting trail, but he has one school he'd like to take a trip to in the future.

"I definitely wanna go on an Oregon one. If any other schools that I have on my list that reach out to me then I'll for sure go do that."

As he finishes up his junior season, a trio of West Coast schools have been in contact with him the most.

"Utah talks to me a lot. Cal. I talked to the Washington coach during the middle of the season."

It's good that Oregon got in the mix early because the running back is expecting a lot of schools to come calling in the future.

"I'm expecting it to really probably blow up here in the offseason once I get my official film out," Jones said. "After that comes through then during the offseason workouts when all the coaches come over, I'm expecting that to blow up. I'm really not expecting anything right now."

