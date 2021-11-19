LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for No. 23 Utah

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for No. 23 Utah
Oregon announced its uniform combination for the Week 12 primetime battle against Utah on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
The Ducks will go with white jerseys and green pants topped off by the debut of a green helmet, modeled by Noah Sewell and Popo Aumavae.
Utah also will wear a new combination on Saturday, honoring the USS Salt Lake City.
The white and green combo of the Ducks will certainly pop going up against the all-grey uniforms for Utah. The ranked Pac-12 matchup will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ABC.
How to Watch No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah
