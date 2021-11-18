How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 3 Oregon Ducks a No. 23 Utah Utes
No. 3 Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) travels to Salt Lake City to face No. 23 Utah (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12) in an intriguing matchup we could see again in just two short weeks in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.
The Utes and the Ducks boast the No. 1 and No. 2 scoring offenses in the Pac-12 respectively, and both teams feature a wealth of playmakers on both sides of the ball that will surely make this matchup live up to the hype.
Here's how you can tune in on Saturday and make sure you don't miss a second of the action no matter where you are.
When: Saturday November 20, 2021 Approx. 4:44 p.m. PST
Where: Rice Eccles-Stadium (Salt Lake City, Utah)
TV: ABC
Broadcast crew: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Molly McGrath (Sideline)
Stream: Fubo TV
No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah: How to Watch, Get Live Updates
Here's all the info you need to make sure you don't miss Saturday's action
Utah Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon
The Utes are led by future first-round NFL Draft pick Devin Lloyd along with a strong supporting cast
Utah Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon
The Utes have plenty of playmakers all over the field that will be on full display
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-95.3 FM (Eugene), KFXX-1080 AM (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197 | Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter)
Live Updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter, Ducks Digest live updates story posted on gameday
You may also like:
Final Score Predictions: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE