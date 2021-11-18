No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

The two Pac-12 powers meet in a highly-anticipated game with both conference and playoff implications.

No. 3 Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) travels to Salt Lake City to face No. 23 Utah (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12) in an intriguing matchup we could see again in just two short weeks in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.

The Utes and the Ducks boast the No. 1 and No. 2 scoring offenses in the Pac-12 respectively, and both teams feature a wealth of playmakers on both sides of the ball that will surely make this matchup live up to the hype.

Here's how you can tune in on Saturday and make sure you don't miss a second of the action no matter where you are.

When: Saturday November 20, 2021 Approx. 4:44 p.m. PST

Where: Rice Eccles-Stadium (Salt Lake City, Utah)

TV: ABC

Broadcast crew: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Stream: Fubo TV

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-95.3 FM (Eugene), KFXX-1080 AM (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197 | Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter)

Live Updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter, Ducks Digest live updates story posted on gameday

Final Score Predictions: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

