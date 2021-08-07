Practice Report: August 7

Taking a look back at our notes from the second practice of fall camp.

Day two of Oregon’s fall practice and it was much like the first from what the media was allowed to see, with stretching and positional drills. In total we got to see about 40 minutes of practice, but it's a bit difficult to make too many claims or analysis without live competition. Just to put what we say into perspective.

Without further ado, here are some notes from what we saw today.

Tight end DJ Johnson was still not at practice, Mario Cristobal said Friday that he hoped to have him join the team soon. We did however get to see the rest of the tight end group and these are some massive players.

Freshmen Terrance Ferguson (6-foot-6) and Moliki Matavao (6-foot-6) have looked every bit as good as advertised since arriving early in the winter and playing well in the spring game. We haven't quite gotten to see much from a depth perspective, but it's fair to assume we'll be seeing a decent amount of at least one of them this year.

Ferguson and Matavao at fall camp practice on August 7, 2021. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Jaylon Redd and Jaylen Smith were still limited in practice and continued to work on rehabbing their injuries on the other practice fields. Jonah Miller, who yesterday was with Redd and Smith, was not seen during the media portion of practice at all.

The wide receivers were looking very good running some sharp routes and catching passes from the quarterbacks. Devon Williams, Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton truly look like the real deal and should make a difference early and often this season. In addition to seeing the receivers catch passes from the quarterbacks we saw them go through release drills.

The outside linebackers did some sled work with Tim DeRuyter and worked on shedding blocks and hand placement. The group also worked on outside rush and getting penetration.

The quarterbacks let plenty of throws fly and also worked on the run-pass option sequence with the running backs. Running backs Trey Benson, Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell also worked with on swing/screen passes out of the backfield. Benson still had a knee brace on but he's looking like he's getting his mobility back.

Punter Tom Snee was also practicing and was consistently pinning balls inside the 5 yard line from around midfield.

