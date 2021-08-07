Fall Camp Watch List: Defense

Which players will make an impact on Tim Deruyter’s new look defense?

This is part two of our fall camp watch list series. I tackled the offense in the first edition, giving six players I think will help shape the fortune of coach Moorhead’s unit. I also discussed my criteria for the list, but in case you missed that I'll get you up to speed.

First, they can’t be a known commodity. Second, their reputation has to be capable of shifting based on fall camp performances. And third, their performance has to be capable of significantly impacting an outcome this season.

Brandon Dorlus-Sophomore Defensive Tackle

Kayvon Thibodeaux has garnered a lot of national attention this offseason, but his success will also be dependent on the performance of the rest of the defensive line. Brandon Dorlus is who that unit really rides on.

Simply put, Dorlus is one of the most important players not just on the defensive line, but on the entire team. Last season he stepped into a more consistent role and showed a lot of promise. His signature performance came against USC when he emerged as a legitimate pass rushing threat to complement Thibodeaux on the other side.

Now he’s got a new look, changing to a single digit, number three. On the field, Dorlus looks to step into a starting role and potentially vie for all-conference recognition.

Bradyn Swinson-Freshman Defensive End

Oregon was unique among Pac-12 teams that made a clear effort to prioritize development during last year’s shortened season and Bradyn Swinson was one of the clearest examples of that choice. He gained experience rotating in throughout the year and played on key snaps in important moments.

At times he showed his youth but still it was clear the building blocks of a future contributor were present. His big moment came on a key pass deflection in the Pac-12 title game. If Swinson was able to add the necessary muscle and power in a full offseason strength program, then he could be a much improved player this fall.

Justin Flowe-Freshman Linebacker

You can’t write a fall camp watch list without including Justin Flowe. Duck fans were eager to see him last season, but his breakout was delayed because of injury. Still, there should be little doubt about Flowe’s potential given his reputation coming out of high school.

Furthermore, the offseason transfer of veteran linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia has opened up a starting spot alongside fellow 2020 signee and former 5-star Noah Sewell. Every Duck fan is going to be scanning practice reports for Justin Flowe’s name this camp and I expect them to see it come up a lot.

Dontae Manning-Freshman Cornerback

Like Flowe, Manning is a former 5-star heading into his second year after a freshman year marred by health setbacks. Last season, an on-field contribution from Manning wasn’t necessary, with Lenoir and Wright holding down the two starting spots at corner.

But heading into 2021 it’s a much different story. Outside of Mykael Wright, there isn’t much for this fan base to hang their hat on. The status of Jamal Hill and DJ James is now uncertain as well. Plus, Oregon has a week 2 visit planned to face Ohio State and arguably the most talented receiver core in the nation.

A breakout season from Manning would answer a lot of questions for this team. He absolutely has the talent and opportunity to claim a starting cornerback spot and it will be an exciting competition to follow.

Steve Stephens-Sophomore Safety

Stephens is in the thick of the competition for the second safety spot alongside Bennett Williams, Jordan Happle, and others. His career so far at Oregon has been about waiting his turn.

He came as a part of the 2018 class joined by two very talented safeties in Jevon Holland and Verone McKinnley III. That has made playing time tough to come by so far in Stephens’ career, but he still has a ton of potential.

His physical talents are clear, it’s going to be about processing the game at this level and putting it all together. Entering his fourth year, Stephens is in the perfect position to have a breakout fall camp.

Daymon David-Freshman Safety

I had to include one defensive freshman on this list, and of the candidates, David stood out. There are other capable options at safety if “Scoop” proves not to be ready quite yet, but there is also some available playing time if he does prove to be a special player from day one.

Oregon fans have seen that script play out before with a first year safety. If you don’t remember, I’m referencing Jevon Holland, who was a consistent fixture in practice reports during his first fall camp, aided by his ability to force turnovers. Holland turned out to be an immediate contributor for the Ducks and ended up being the 36th pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Obviously those are lofty expectations to place on Daymon David immediately, but he did draw some immediate buzz in the spring. Also working in his favor, Scoop was a blue-chip recruit and drew praise from NFL legend Ed Reed during his high school career.

