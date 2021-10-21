Keys to the Game: Defense

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Defensive Keys to the Game vs. UCLA

    Three things to watch for on defense when Oregon takes on UCLA.
    Author:

    Oregon’s defense will finally be as healthy as they've been since the Fresno State game this week, with Kayvon Thibodeaux back from injury and playing a dominant second half last week, as well as Mase Funa and DJ James back as well. This sets up a showdown against a potent UCLA offense led by former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly.

    Here's what the defense needs to do to put together a solid performance against the Bruins.

    1. Contain the Run Game

    Oregon needs to prioritize this over everything else this week. UCLA has a two-headed monster in Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown that has wreaked havoc on defenses so far this season and they can truly do it all. They are physical runners who will be hard to bring down both inside and outside the tackles. The Bruins average 219 rushing yards per game, and for the Ducks to win this game they will need to hold up front especially with multiple tight end sets that UCLA loves to deploy. 

    2. Limit Penalties

    Oregon’s penalty issues continued last week vs. Cal, with some personal fouls after plays that are completely avoidable, and really important drives have been given new life thanks to penalties. These are plays that cannot happen against opponents like UCLA. If the Ducks want to beat the Bruins, they’ll need to play much more like they did against Ohio State. The team only had four penalties for 35 yards in the upset, compared to the performance against Cal, when the Ducks gave up 82 free yards on nine penalties. 

    3. Keep DTR in the Pocket

    Containing the run game comes with keeping UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the pocket. DTR is well known for his wheels and is more than capable of taking off and running when nothing is there in the passing game. Especially with pass rushers Thibodeaux and Bradyn Swinson back, keeping DTR in the pocket and not letting him escape is going to be vital to limiting big plays.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    travis-dye-runs-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    The Ducks' offense will have to be at its best against a stout UCLA front

    kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    The Ducks must play clean on defense when they face the high-powered UCLA offense

    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Play
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

    Sitting down with AllBruins publisher Sam Connon to discuss with this week's game

    More from Ducks Digest

    Keys to the game: Offense

    Join the Community

    Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

    Join our free forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    travis-dye-runs-vs-california
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    1 minute ago
    kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    12 minutes ago
    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

    10 hours ago
    Desean Brown
    Recruiting

    Oregon Surging Ahead for DeSean Brown Following Offer

    13 hours ago
    New Oregon Facilities Rendering
    News

    University of Oregon Reveals Plans for New 170,000 Square-Foot Practice Facility

    16 hours ago
    ryan-walk-vs-california
    Football

    Assessing Oregon's Offensive Line Performance in Win Over California

    19 hours ago
    Johntay Cook II Cedar HIll
    Recruiting

    Where Oregon Stands With Elite '23 WR Johntay Cook II

    20 hours ago
    travis-dye-touchdown-vs-california
    Football

    Oregon Coaches Evaluate Running Back Rotation Midway Through 2021 Season

    Oct 19, 2021