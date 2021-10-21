Keys to the Game: Offense

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Offensive Keys to the Game vs. UCLA

    What does Oregon’s offense need to do to come out of Pasadena with a victory?
    Author:

    After boos and chants for a quarterback chance rained down inside Autzen Stadium last Friday, the offense responded in the fourth quarter with some huge drives to take home the win against California. Now, against a quality opponent in UCLA, the Ducks will have to play a full 60 minutes like they did against Ohio State leave the Rose Bowl victorious.

    Here are three keys as to how Oregon can do that.

    1. Let Travis Dye cook

    Travis Dye proved against Cal that he can be the focal point of the Oregon offense, accounting for over 200 all-purpose yards. Oregon will likely need a repeat performance from Dye this week as he's now the single best player on offense. UCLA only allows an average of 91 rushing yards a game, so it won’t be easy for Dye to maneuver, especially in between the tackles when weaving his way through a veteran front headlined by big bodies and experience. But between him and the other freshman backs, they’ll need to establish a running game for Anthony Brown to have the freedom to throw downfield.

    2. Anthony Brown must play consistent football

    Brown responded well to the boo birds at Autzen Stadium, with a dime of a touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd and then a very athletic run that he capped off by diving into the end zone for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. That will be how Brown needs to play for 60 minutes against UCLA to give Oregon a chance. There can’t be lapses in the offense for three, four, five drives at a time. Brown will need to play more like he did against Ohio State than against Arizona and Stanford for the Ducks to be successful this weekend.

    3. Score 35+ points

    This goes along with the idea that the Ducks cannot have stints of a full quarter or half where they can’t move the ball on offense. UCLA has scored 34 or more points in every game this season, except for their last game against Washington, who has a good defense but bad offense. For Oregon to keep pace with Chip Kelly’s offense, the Ducks will need to score at least 35 points (and probably more) to win this game.

    Consistency and a fast start could go a long way in helping Oregon keep pace with UCLA's offensive attack.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    travis-dye-runs-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    The Ducks' offense will have to be at its best against a stout UCLA front

    kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    The Ducks must play clean on defense when they face the high-powered UCLA offense

    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Play
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

    Sitting down with AllBruins publisher Sam Connon to discuss with this week's game

    More from Ducks Digest

    Keys to the game: Defense

    Join the Community

    Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

    Join our free forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    travis-dye-runs-vs-california
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    35 seconds ago
    kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    12 minutes ago
    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

    10 hours ago
    Desean Brown
    Recruiting

    Oregon Surging Ahead for DeSean Brown Following Offer

    13 hours ago
    New Oregon Facilities Rendering
    News

    University of Oregon Reveals Plans for New 170,000 Square-Foot Practice Facility

    16 hours ago
    ryan-walk-vs-california
    Football

    Assessing Oregon's Offensive Line Performance in Win Over California

    19 hours ago
    Johntay Cook II Cedar HIll
    Recruiting

    Where Oregon Stands With Elite '23 WR Johntay Cook II

    20 hours ago
    travis-dye-touchdown-vs-california
    Football

    Oregon Coaches Evaluate Running Back Rotation Midway Through 2021 Season

    Oct 19, 2021