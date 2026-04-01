Dan Lanning Reveals Takeaway From UConn's Comeback Over Duke in March Madness

March Madness has been nothing short of the name, as there have been many big games, big moments, and great players. This is why fans tune in, as the game of basketball is a game of back-and-forth action that allows fans to watch teams win in upset fashion.

Many celebrities and coaches from other sports have been able to watch the basketball tournament, and some have commented on it. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was one of the more recent individuals to comment on the bracket, even pointing out one team's performance.

Dan Lanning Comments on March Madness

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I haven't been able to watch very much, but I did get to catch like the last 10 seconds of the UConn (vs. Duke) game the other day. And I think that's one of those interesting moments we've been on both sides of, how close it is. And I think that's just a great indicator of how much you have to push for all the small details and how things can go any direction, right? But that certainly was one that probably sticks out to me this March.”

His reference is to the UConn Huskies scoring and winning in the final seconds of the game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight. The Huskies were able to force a turnover, and shooting guard Braylon Mullins took a shot from near the half-court logo that sent the fans into a frenzy. Duke was unable to score again to retake the lead, as there was little to no time left to do so.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Final Four is now set, as the March Madness teams still dancing include the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan Wolverines, Arizona Wildcats, and the UConn Huskies. The Huskies will match up with the Fighting Illini with a trip to the national title game on the line.

This is a game that is sure to have great offense with Mullins being paired with two great offensive guards in Silas Demary Jr. and Solo Ball. The star for the Fighting Illini will be Keaton Wagler, a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is a guard who can handle the ball better than almost anyone in college.

That leaves the Wolverines and the Wildcats to square off, as the winner of that game will be the favorite entering the national championship, as both teams have a great case to win the championship. This game has a national championship feeling, despite it being a Final Four Matchup.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The star for the Wolverines will be Yaxel Lendenborg, who is by far one of the better forwards in the country. His play style allows him to be dominant in transition and dangerous from behind the arc. For the Wildcats, it will be the duo of forward Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries, who have some of the better upside in the country when it comes to their offensive skillset.