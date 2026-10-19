Oregon's Dylan Raiola Pulls Back the Curtain on Emotional Win Over Nebraska

If Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola’s football career could be described as an object, it would be a roller coaster. The 2026 season has been turbulent, to say the least, for the junior playcaller. After starting quarterback Dante Moore suffered a concussion against USC in Week 4, Raiola stepped in and led the Ducks to a statement victory. However, the momentum from that standout performance wouldn’t last long.

Raiola made his first official start for Oregon against UCLA on Oct. 10, and he delivered the least efficient performance of his career. He completed just 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards, finishing with a 31.6 percent completion percentage, the lowest of his college career, before being benched in favor of backup quarterback Brock Thomas.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola hugs Dante Moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Against his former team, Nebraska, Raiola lost the starting job to Thomas. However, after the Ducks struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm under Thomas, Oregon coach Dan Lanning turned to Raiola in the fourth quarter. The decision paid off.

Entering the game with Oregon trailing, Raiola engineered two scoring drives, including a 20-play, 82-yard march that ended with the game-winning touchdown. He finished the night completing 11 of 18 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception, helping the Ducks escape with a narrow 17-14 victory.

“I knew beforehand there was gonna be emotions. There was gonna be stuff going through my head,” Raiola said after the game about facing his former team following his disappointing performance against UCLA.

“This game was never about them. It was always about Oregon," he added. "It was always about us, and us getting back on track to playing our brand of football.”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Moore’s status still undetermined ahead of Oregon’s matchup with Illinois, Raiola could have another opportunity to prove he can deliver consistent results. Whether he gets the starting nod or is once again called upon in relief, the Ducks need him to show that his performance against Nebraska was more than just a moment of redemption.

Everything Quarterback Dylan Raiola Said After Win Over Nebraska

Finding his mental reset before stepping back onto the field

"Yeah, for me, I knew beforehand there was gonna be emotions. There was gonna be stuff going through my head, and I got with Coach [Wilson] Love and how to reset my mind. And I got this Oregon Ohana bracelet on my wrist, and I just lift it up, and I let it hit me, and that's just my mental reset."

"This game was never about them. It was always about Oregon. It was always about us, and us getting back on track to playing our brand of football. So that helps having these two studs right here make my job easy. Kori [Dakorien Moore] texted me seven to what goes up must come down. So that gives me a lot of confidence."

Handling the emotional week and supporting the quarterback room

"Yeah, well, my faith in Jesus Christ is always going to keep me steady. That's one thing I know that I can always fall back on, and honestly, that's what helped me get through this week. Look, I came into this week knowing I had to compete, and ultimately, Coach [Dan] Lanning made a decision, and I wasn't going to pout or be miserable to be around."

"I wanted to make sure Brock [Thomas] knew what he was doing, what he did, and all these guys. And we just rallied around each other. When you find our connection that tight, it turned into a victory. This is one, and we got to keep building on it."

Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sideline communication during the final drive

"Yeah, well, it worked out for us that DK's [Dakorien Moore] catch was out of bounds. It allowed us to run some more time off the clock. Our play calling was elite in that situation, and Coach [Will] Stein, Coach [Drew] Mehringer, and Coach [Koa] Ka'ai, everyone was very communicative on what we wanted to get accomplished, so everyone was dialed in."

"We knew 28 seconds. We still came to the sideline and was like, for some reason, if we go to overtime, here's our plan. But we just kept preparing till the end. And JJ [Jeremiah McClellan] had a little cute toe-drag touchdown to win the game."

Polynesian roots and the brotherhood at Oregon

"It's special. Really, only we know how much that means to us, how small our island is, and how proud we are to be from back home. I represent our island with pride. They [Teitum Tuioti and Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu] do as well. Marcus [Mariota] is doing it in the league. Dillon [Gabriel] is doing it in the league. So many guys from the island that make us proud."

"It means a lot. There's nothing much more to say about that, but it's special. It means a lot to us."

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) gives an interview after a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bond with Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas

"Yeah. Last week, when I got told I was being pulled, Brock [Thomas] was getting warm, and I told him before he got out, 'You got it, bro. Be confident, let it rip.' And leaving this whole week, we've just been pushing, growing, and getting better. I told somebody out there, we're never wishing each other do bad. That's one of my best friends. We truly love each other."

"When I got my number called today, he just gave me a hug and said, 'You got it, bro. Let it rip.' So it's the same message, and I don't know why we respond and go play really good after being pulled or whatever. But Brock's special, and I'm glad to call him a friend. I'm glad to call him a brother."

Postgame reunion with Nebraska receiver Jacory Barney Jr.

"Yeah, I saw a bunch of my buddies after, and then I had to do TV. I turned around and they were gone, and I knew I wanted to make sure I saw my roommate my freshman year, Jacory Barney, number two, one of my best friends. We came into college together, woke up at 5 a.m. doing routes and stuff like that. I was really excited to see him."

"I saw a strength coach, and look, it's bigger than football for me. Relationships and memories you make in this game go a lot further than plays in the game. I was happy to see him, but I promise you, I was more happy to go in that Oregon locker room with a dub and see these guys."

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