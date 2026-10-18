Five Biggest Winners and Losers From Oregon's Comeback Win Over Nebraska

The Oregon Ducks narrowly avoided disaster Saturday night with a 17-14 win over Nebraska. Just when it looked as if the Ducks were about to suffer their third loss of the season, former Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola connected with tight end Jamari Johnson with just 28 seconds left on the clock to secure the win for Oregon against his former team and, more importantly, keep the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The win marked a significant moment in what has been a turbulent season for Raiola. After struggling against UCLA in one of the least efficient performances of his career, Raiola lost his starting job to quarterback Brock Thomas. However, his late-game heroics ultimately helped Oregon escape with a win that could prove pivotal for both his season and the team's postseason aspirations.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule shake hands as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond Raiola's redemption, the victory was crucial for Oregon's playoff hopes. After already suffering losses to Oklahoma State and UCLA, the Ducks had little room for error heading into the second half of the season. Another loss would have left Oregon at 3-3, which would put its chances of earning a College Football Playoff berth in serious jeopardy.

Saturday's win gives the Ducks a chance to regroup and build momentum before a challenging stretch of the schedule.

There were some bright spots for Oregon, including Gage Hurych's clutch kicking and Johnson's reliability in critical moments. The defense also delivered when it mattered, which helped the Ducks survive a game in which the offense struggled to find any consistent rhythm. However, the narrow victory was far from a complete performance, and Oregon's offensive inconsistencies remain a concern.

Winners:

1. Quarterback Dylan Raiola

The most obvious winner from Oregon's win over Nebraska is former Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola, who bounced back from a difficult stretch to deliver the clutch fourth-quarter performance that gave the Ducks the win.

Raiola entered the game with Oregon trailing 14-6 and just 15 minutes remaining. After spending the first three quarters on the sideline, the former Nebraska starter had an opportunity to make an impact against the program he left behind, and he delivered when Oregon needed him most.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola completed 11 of 18 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. He led the Ducks on their two most productive drives of the night. His biggest moment came with just 28 seconds remaining, when he connected with tight end Jamari Johnson for a four-yard touchdown to give Oregon its first lead of the game. The Ducks followed with a successful two-point conversion to secure the 17-14 victory.

The performance was even more important given the roller coaster Raiola has experienced over the past few weeks. After coming off the bench against USC following Dante Moore's injury and helping lead Oregon to a win, Raiola earned the starting job against UCLA. However, he struggled mightily against the Bruins, completing just six of 19 passes for 43 yards with two interceptions before being benched in favor of Brock Thomas.

With Moore still unavailable, Raiola lost the starting job to Thomas and watched from the sideline for three quarters against his former team. But when his number was called, he made the most of his opportunity.

2. Oregon's Fourth-Down Conversions

Oregon's offense struggled to find any consistency against Nebraska, but its ability to convert on fourth down was arguably one of the biggest differences in the game.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Caleb Benning (28) and defensive back Donovan Jones (8) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks converted all three of their fourth-down attempts, extending two critical fourth-quarter drives that ultimately kept their comeback hopes alive. Considering Oregon had struggled in those situations earlier in the season, the execution was a significant bright spot in an otherwise sluggish offensive performance.

Oregon's first conversion came on a fourth-and-1 near midfield, when running back Jordon Davison powered through Nebraska's defensive front to extend a drive that eventually ended with Gage Hurych's field goal to cut the deficit to 14-9.

Then, trailing by five with less than two minutes remaining on fourth-and-3, Raiola delivered a six-yard completion to wide receiver Jalen Lott, which kept the game-winning drive alive.

Oregon faced another fourth-and-1 near the goal line with less than a minute remaining. Davison powered forward for two yards, setting up the game-winning touchdown just two plays later.

Oregon went 0-for-5 on fourth down in its loss to Oklahoma State, and those failed attempts played a significant role in the defeat.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, against Nebraska, Dan Lanning found ways to put his players in manageable situations and execute when the game was on the line. The Ducks still struggled on third down, converting just three of 17 attempts, but their perfect fourth-down performance helped compensate for those shortcomings.

3. Oregon's Defensive Front

In a game where the offense stalled for much of the night, Oregon's defense, particularly its front seven, delivered the kind of performance needed to keep the Ducks within striking distance of Nebraska.

Oregon held the Cornhuskers to just 78 rushing yards on 33 carries. By limiting Nebraska's ability to establish its ground game, the Ducks forced quarterback Anthony Colandrea to shoulder more of the offensive workload and made it increasingly difficult for the Cornhuskers to sustain drives.

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, right, brings down Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Isaiah Mozee as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive front also consistently disrupted Nebraska's backfield, led by edge rusher Teitum Tuioti and linebacker Nasir Wyatt. Tuioti recorded two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, while Wyatt added another sack and two tackles for loss.

The Ducks entered the fourth quarter trailing by eight points, having managed little production on that side of the ball. Without the defense's ability to limit Nebraska's rushing attack and create pressure in the backfield, Oregon may not have had the opportunity to mount its late comeback.

Losers

1. Brock Thomas and Oregon's Quarterback Instability

After earning the starting job following Raiola's benching against UCLA, quarterback Brock Thomas had an opportunity to establish himself as a reliable option while Dante Moore remained sidelined. Instead, his performance raised even more questions about Oregon's quarterback situation.

Thomas completed just nine of 20 passes for 54 yards and an interception, averaging only 2.7 yards per attempt. He was also sacked three times for a loss of 33 yards. On top of that, Oregon managed just 91 total yards of offense through the first three quarters with Thomas at the helm.

Thomas' struggles ultimately led Dan Lanning to make another quarterback change. After throwing an interception late in the third quarter, Thomas was pulled in favor of Raiola, who immediately provided a spark and led Oregon on two scoring drives to complete the comeback.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) is encouraged by a teammate before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Thomas had shown promise in relief of Raiola against UCLA, his performance against Nebraska was a reminder of how difficult it can be to maintain offensive consistency when a team is forced to rely on its backup quarterbacks.

The Ducks have now started three different quarterbacks in three consecutive games, with Moore opening against USC before his injury, Raiola starting against UCLA and Thomas getting the nod against Nebraska. Both Raiola and Thomas have since been benched after struggling in their respective starts.

Moore's absence has undoubtedly complicated matters, but the lack of continuity under center has made it difficult for Oregon to establish an offensive identity.

2. Oregon's Red Zone Offense

Oregon's inability to finish drives in the red zone was another major concern in the narrow win over Nebraska. Despite escaping with a victory, the Ducks repeatedly struggled to turn promising possessions into touchdowns and continually forced kicker Gage Hurych to keep them in the game.

Oregon reached the red zone five times but scored a touchdown on just one of those possessions. The lack of execution was surprising considering how effective the Ducks had been in those situations. Entering Saturday's matchup, the Ducks had scored on 22 of their first 23 red-zone opportunities, including 18 touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych kicks a field goal as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even after Raiola entered the game in the fourth quarter, Oregon struggled to turn its progress into touchdowns.

Hurych's consistency was crucial, as his three field goals accounted for all of Oregon's points before Raiola's late touchdown pass. Without the kicker's ability to convert those opportunities, the Ducks would have faced an even steeper deficit heading into the final minutes.

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