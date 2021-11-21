Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Ducks Fall Out of Top 10 in Week 13 AP Poll Following Loss to Utah

    The Ducks aren't even the highest ranked two-loss team either.
    Author:

    After a humliating defeat in Salt Lake City to then-No. 23 Utah, the Oregon Ducks have fallen out of the top ten of the Associated Press Poll for the first time since heading into the Ohio State matchup ranked No. 12.

    Oregon came in at No. 11 in the new poll, the third-highest ranked two-loss team, trailing No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 9 Baylor. 

    Utah jumped to No. 16 thanks to a 38-7 win over the Ducks Saturday evening, up from No. 24 the prior week.

    No other Pac-12 team was ranked or received votes. 

    Here are the full rankings:

    1. Georgia (11-0)
    2. Ohio State (10-1)
    3. Alabama (10-1)
    4. Cincinnati (11-0)
    5. Notre Dame (10-1)
    6. Michigan (10-1)
    7. Oklahoma State (10-1)
    8. Ole Miss (9-2)
    9. Baylor (9-2)
    10. Oklahoma (10-1)
    11. Oregon (9-2)
    12. Michigan State (9-2)
    13. BYU (9-2)
    14. Texas A&M (8-3)
    15. UTSA (11-0)
    16. Utah (8-3)
    17. Iowa (9-2)
    18. Wisconsin (8-3)
    19. Houston (10-1)
    20. Pittsburgh (9-2)
    21. Wake Forest (9-2)
    22. San Diego State (10-1)
    23. Louisana-Lafayette (10-1)
    24. NC State (8-3)
    25. Arkansas (7-4)

    Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

    Oregon looks to win the Pac-12 North and play in the program's third consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a win over Oregon State.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Mario Cristobal Washington Cropped 2
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Falls Out of Top 10 in Newest AP Poll Following Utah Loss

    The Ducks aren't even the highest ranked two-loss team either

    Anthony Brown Utah
    Play
    Football

    Five Takeaways from Oregon's Loss to Utah

    What can we glean from Saturday's performance?

    Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III
    Play
    Football

    Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    The injuries continue to rock the Oregon roster in unprecedented fashion

    Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on November 27 at Autzen Stadium. 

    You may also like

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal reacts to Oregon's loss to Utah

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Mario Cristobal Washington Cropped 2
    Football

    Oregon Falls Out of Top 10 in Newest AP Poll Following Utah Loss

    10 seconds ago
    Anthony Brown Utah
    Football

    Five Takeaways from Oregon's Loss to Utah

    55 minutes ago
    Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III
    Football

    Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    1 hour ago
    Kyle Whittingham Stanford
    Football

    What Kyle Whittingham Said After Utah Beat Oregon

    2 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Utah Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's 38-7 Loss to Utah

    12 hours ago
    Tavion Thomas vs. Oregon
    Football

    Oregon's Playoff Hopes Die in Salt Lake City With Embarrassing 38-7 Loss to Utah

    12 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-vs-colorado
    Football

    Verone McKinley Exits with Injury vs. Utah

    16 hours ago
    Britain Covery Utah
    Football

    HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 3 Oregon Trails No. 23 Utah 28-0

    17 hours ago