Oregon Falls Out of Top 10 in Newest AP Poll Following Utah Loss

After a humliating defeat in Salt Lake City to then-No. 23 Utah, the Oregon Ducks have fallen out of the top ten of the Associated Press Poll for the first time since heading into the Ohio State matchup ranked No. 12.

Oregon came in at No. 11 in the new poll, the third-highest ranked two-loss team, trailing No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 9 Baylor.

Utah jumped to No. 16 thanks to a 38-7 win over the Ducks Saturday evening, up from No. 24 the prior week.

No other Pac-12 team was ranked or received votes.

Here are the full rankings:

Georgia (11-0) Ohio State (10-1) Alabama (10-1) Cincinnati (11-0) Notre Dame (10-1) Michigan (10-1) Oklahoma State (10-1) Ole Miss (9-2) Baylor (9-2) Oklahoma (10-1) Oregon (9-2) Michigan State (9-2) BYU (9-2) Texas A&M (8-3) UTSA (11-0) Utah (8-3) Iowa (9-2) Wisconsin (8-3) Houston (10-1) Pittsburgh (9-2) Wake Forest (9-2) San Diego State (10-1) Louisana-Lafayette (10-1) NC State (8-3) Arkansas (7-4)

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

Oregon looks to win the Pac-12 North and play in the program's third consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a win over Oregon State.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on November 27 at Autzen Stadium.

