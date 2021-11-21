WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's 38-7 Loss to Utah

Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Utah

    Hear from Oregon's head coach after a blowout loss on the road.
    Mario Cristobal spoke with the media following the loss. 

    Topics covered include:

    -Injury updates: Johnny Johnson III, Jaylon Redd

    -How the team responded to Utah making plays

    -Mood in the locker room, approach moving forward

    Oregon's playoff hopes dashed by Utah in Salt Lake City

