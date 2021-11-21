WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's 38-7 Loss to Utah

Publish date:
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Utah
Hear from Oregon's head coach after a blowout loss on the road.
Mario Cristobal spoke with the media following the loss.
Topics covered include:
-Injury updates: Johnny Johnson III, Jaylon Redd
-How the team responded to Utah making plays
-Mood in the locker room, approach moving forward
Hear from Oregon's head coach following Saturday's game
Oregon's Playoff Hopes Die in Salt Lake City With Embarrassing 38-7 Loss to Utah
It was all Utes all night in a thorough domination of the Ducks
Verone McKinley Exits with Injury vs. Utah
Oregon's safety depth takes a hit Saturday night
