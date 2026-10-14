Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Josiah Boyd Sets Commitment Date

The now unranked Oregon Ducks hold no 2028 verbal commits on the recruiting trail.

But Nov. 23 rises as a pivotal date on the calendar for fans hoping to see this recruiting commitment drought comes to an end. That's when four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd shuts his recruitment down and chooses his next school of choice.

Oregon Still in the Mix for Josiah Boyd

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon fans find peace in knowing the Vista del Lago High star of Moreno Valley, California, is still very much interested in the Ducks.

That's because Oregon landed in his official final three list of suitors, which he unveiled on Oct. 13.

"With Nov. 23 coming up, these next few weeks are going to be big for me," Boyd told 247Sports' Blair Angulo about his decision date. "I'm taking everything in, building relationships, and making sure I make the right decision for me and my future. The visits have helped me a lot because I get to meet the coaches, see how the programs operate, and experience the atmosphere for myself."

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd outruns a dive by La Quinta's Sebastian Osorio on a quarterback keeper during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has prioritized Boyd since before he became a junior in high school. The Ducks rose as one of his earliest offers and started to recruit him heavily as a sophomore. Oregon has clearly stayed in touch with him, given that Boyd has narrowed his list to include the Ducks.

This can certainly make up for lost ground too on the end of Oregon. Already the Ducks have lost out on three-star 2028 quarterback Trey Wright, who chose the rival USC Trojans. Plus five-star quarterback target Christopher Vargas rose as another pivotal Ducks target on the recruiting trail, but he chose another Big Ten rival in the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Inland Empire Curveball in Play for Josiah Boyd's Decision

Oregon Ducks mascot | Darby Winter

Boyd hails from an region that produced Washington Commanders quarterback and LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. The 6-4 Boyd openly revealed to Angulo that he's idolized Daniels, who grew up in the Inland Empire himself out of nearby San Bernardino.

Hence why Kentucky is the school to watch here. Not just limited to Boyd visiting Lexington for the Oct. 10 LSU game, either.

Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is familiar with Daniels, having coached him before during Daniels' Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2023, when Sloan was the Tigers' quarterbacks coach. Angulo reports the connection between Sloan and Boyd is strong.

Furthermore, Oregon must fight off a familiar face to land Boyd: UK head coach Will Stein, who happens to be coach Dan Lanning's former offensive coordinator. Stein, Sloan and the Wildcats seemingly won over Boyd during his recruiting trip for the thrilling 34-33 win over the No. 10 Tigers. Landing Boyd can continue Kentucky's wild, trending wave in college football.

Does Oregon Have a Contingency Plan if Josiah Boyd Goes Elsewhere?

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon must fight off more than Kentucky here. But the team that knocked them out of the top 25 was also the UCLA Bruins, who plan to host Boyd for the Oct. 17 Wisconsin game, per 247Sports.

Oregon may not have very many high-profile 2028 quarterbacks to choose from if Boyd chooses elsewhere.

Four-star Carter Zingelmann of Coppell, Texas remains one of the few uncommitted quarterbacks for 2028. But there's no word on if he'll consider taking a trip out to Eugene for a game. Fellow four-star Titus Huard of Valor Chrisian High in Colorado also holds a Ducks offer. His father Brock played out west against Oregon while with Washington. But Huard hasn't unveiled a short list either.

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