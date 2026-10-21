Four-Star Recruit Teases a Possible Commitment to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks do not yet hold any verbal commitments for the 2028 recruiting class as of Oct. 20.

Their Oct. 17 comeback win over Nebraska, however, got played in front of potential 2028 commits who visited Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

One visitor is now teasing a potential verbal commitment to coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff.

Who is Trending Upward for Oregon

Looks like past five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and that deep wide receiver room could be gaining some future help. Per this recruit's social media reaction that signaled a possible commitment.

Four-star athlete from Kapowsin High in Graham, Washington Jayce Halasz took in Eugene for the 17-14 Ducks win over the Cornhuskers. He reacted to a post revealing that On3/Rivals has logged in a prediction for Oregon to land his services.

Certainly this move will spark what became a relativey quiet and slow starting recruiting movement for the 2028 cycle. Plus can make up for some lost ground already for this class, particularly in looking at who Oregon missed out on at quarterback.

Five-star passer Christopher Vargas was offered by the Ducks before ultimately choosing Big Ten Conference rival Ohio State. Three-star dual-threat quarterback Trey Wright chose USC, with both he and Vargas making their decisions over the summer. Oregon now looks like its trending in the wrong direction to land four-star dual-threat quarterback Josiah Boyd, with UCLA emerging as the favorite for the Inland Empire of California star.

But Halasz's post fires off this signal that a new verbal commit could be on the way. And this decision certainly can keep some notable pipelines going in Eugene.

How Oregon is Winning Over Jayce Halasz

Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

Halasz has multiple historic programs going after him, including the following aiming to host him for a visit: Alabama, USC, Notre Dame and Wisconsin all per national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong of On3/Rivals.

But Halasz raved about the atmosphere inside Autzen Stadium to Wiltfong.

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in the game-winning touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I love the energy surrounding the program and the way they trust and develop young talent, especially seeing four true freshmen get opportunities at receiver," Halasz told Wiltfong.

The 6-2 Halasz added how the crowd noise inside the venue following tight end Jamari Johnson's touchdown was electric. He adds how every visit he takes to Eugene leaves his bond strengthened with Lanning and the other members of the coaching staff.

How Jayce Halasz Can Keep Multiple Pipelines Going for Oregon

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, right, hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Halasz certaintly can continue the Washington pipeline the Ducks annually lean into. So far Oregon won over Rainier Beach, Washington, edge rusher talent Achilles Reyna for the 2027 class. The Ducks also landed four-star offensive tackle Demetri Manning from Bellevue for the 2025 cycle.

But a Halasz verbal commitment does more than reignite the Apple State pipeline. Halasz can continue with another notable recruiting decision here.

Oregon has loved going after players earning the "athlete" label on the recruiting trail, verifying they can star in multiple spots. Class of 2027 commits Tae Walden Jr. and Hayden Stepp rise as two talents who became listed as "athletes" for this graduating class.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn

However, Halasz likely will draw his most intrigue as a wide receiver off his mix of towering height and speed. He also damages defenses with his long strides after the catch, which can hand offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer plus wideouts coach Ross Douglas a deadly down the field weapon for future Ducks teams. Halasz is already an established 1,000-yard wideout at the prep level, signaling he'll line up on offense.

But Lanning may have a hard time turning Halasz down on defense too, given his length and size that matches him up well against future tall Big Ten wideouts. Regardless, Halasz is sparking intrigue as the one who could finally jumpstart the Ducks' 2028 recruiting class.

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