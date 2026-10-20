Dan Lanning Addresses Fans Booing During Oregon's Win Over Nebraska

The Oregon Ducks (3-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) pulled off a tight 17-14 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in front of their fans at Autzen Stadium, bouncing back from a narrow 17-15 loss against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins a week before.

However, succeeding against the Huskers came with a slew of recurring problems for Oregon on their offense, and the Duck fans let coach Dan Lanning and staff known their displeasure with the Ducks' current production on the field.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Responds To Booing Fans During Nebraska Game

During the game on Saturday, Duck fans from the stands booed Oregon's offense as senior starting quarterback Brock Thomas went 9-20 with 54 yards and an interception in the passing game from the first through the third quarter, plus the Ducks showing sobering offensive statistics and no points on the board leading into halftime.

One occurrence that made some noise around Autzen was during the third quarter, in which a Duck fan was invited on the field to make football passes through a hole for cash. After winning $300 from the competition, some fans chanted "We want that guy" and a few minutes after "We want Dylan [Raiola]" to directly comment on the quarterback situation.

In coach Lanning's eyes, the fans deserve to share their opinions. The coach was pressed about the subject matter during the postgame press conference after the win.

"I’m grateful for our fans, and they deserve to be able to boo. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m okay with it. I’m a big kid, and it’s not going to hurt my feelings. If I thought listening to boos or cheers would affect the decisions I make as the leader of this organization, that would be immature. You can’t make decisions that way," Lanning said.

"We try to make decisions based on the information we have in front of us and the players who stayed here and didn’t leave the building for several days because they wanted to get things right. It’s still not right, so I’ll do what I’ve done and what I’ve watched other great coaches do when it comes to finding solutions," Lanning added.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continually Evaluating

From Lanning's perspective, there's a lot of work to still be done as he's continuing to evaluate Oregon's offensive struggles and search for solutions. That includes the quarterback room, which Lanning said was still under evaluation after Raiola's entry into the Husker game during the fourth quarter yielded 11-18, 59 yards and a touchdown to secure the win.

Lanning's response is a direct address to fans that are voicing their opinions about a team that had the highest preseason ranking in program season, and have since put up consistent shaky performances.

“The decision has to come down to what makes us better and what doesn’t. I’m trying to work on solutions that will make us better. It’s not the same as it was in previous weeks. I thought there were some things we improved, and again, I think this is a different group than the one we started with. But it’s a good enough group that we can be better than we’ve been," Lanning said.

"I’m pretty certain there were a lot of really good teams that didn’t necessarily have success," Lanning said. "I don’t think that means those coaches forgot how to coach. I think it’s probably harder now to be consistent and sustain success, and we have to keep finding solutions and be aggressive about them."

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boos For Ducks' Drew Mehringer

Speaking of Oregon's offense, the expressions of disappointment continued from inside the Autzen Stadium bowl out into the terrace, as Oregon's offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and members of the offensive staff received jeers as they exited the press box elevator at halftime.

With a fan base as vocal and as avid as the Ducks, chances are this may be a continuing theme throughout the regular season as Lanning and crew continue to search for solutions in their offense.

Oregon fans jeer members of the Ducks’ coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, as they exit the elevator at Autzen Stadium at halftime.#GoDucks https://t.co/iu4jSeh5uN pic.twitter.com/uVEfcpZa40 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 18, 2026

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