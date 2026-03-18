Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq's Perfect NFL Draft Fit

Oregon Ducks tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq is now off to the NFL Draft, as he is projected to be selected within the first round. He has the chance to be a great fit for many teams, but there is one major team that seems to be the ideal fit for the tight end prospect.

Carolina Panthers Best Fit For Kenyon Sadiq

The Carolina Panthers are the perfect fit for the former Oregon tight end, as they have started to build their offense from the ground up. The Panthers are selecting with the No. 19 pick, which is a selection that Sadiq very well could fall to, especially if he falls past the Rams (No. 13) and the Buccaneers (No. 15).

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers' offensive effort starts with the quarterback position, as they have former No. 1 draft pick and former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. Young is one of the promising athletes on Carolina's roster, and will have the chance to be one of the names who are noted as a top player at the position in the country.

Young has had very few weapons to throw the ball to, as the Panthers have only three reasonable wide receivers returning who can do some damage. They also have John Metchie Jr. coming in to play with Young, his former Alabama teammate. Even with this addition, the likely starters at the wide receiver position are Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers' top returning tight end at this moment is Tommy Tremble.

Tremble is fresh off a 249-yard season, with two touchdowns. The bad thing about his season is the fact that he played in all 18 games that the Panthers had last season. For what it is worth, the Oregon Ducks tight end finished the college season with well over 500 yards and eight touchdowns.

The backup tight end for the Panthers is Ja'Tavion Sanders, who has a ton of promise as a younger talent, but isn't a starting tight end with his talent level being behind Tremble's at this time. Adding a freak athlete like Sadiq is only going to give Young an even better weapon at the position. The typical tight end is used for short routes and moving the change, while a guy like Sadiq can be used to beat a defense down past the third level on vertically challenging routes.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If Sadiq continues to grow in his blocking game, he has the potential to become a top tight end in the NFL, and that comes with even more reps under the Panthers offense. The rushing attack through running back Chubba Hubbard will require some big blocks on the outside, which the Panthers will be able to get out of the freakishly talented prospect.

The Panthers were a playoff team in 2025, but were defeated soundly by the Seattle Seahawks, who eventually won the Super Bowl in a game against the New England Patriots.