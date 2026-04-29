Kenyon Sadiq Gets Real About Dan Lanning's Thriving NFL Pipeline

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq isn’t leaving Eugene as a first-round NFL Draft pick by accident. He earned it.

Sadiq’s 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame is now turning heads across the league as he heads to the New York Jets, but his rise didn’t happen overnight. From a 215-pound true freshman to an early draft entrant, his path reflects the work behind the scenes and the development standard coach Dan Lanning has built in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks tight end kenyon sadiq with bri amaranthus | oregon ducks on si seigher brown

For Sadiq, that transformation is personal.

When Sadiq walked into Lanning’s office to declare for the draft, the response wasn’t hesitation. It was validation and a challenge.

Dan Lanning's NFL Message for Kenyon Sadiq

As an early entrant, Sadiq didn't get a traditional senior night sendoff at Autzen Stadium, but he did leave with a lasting memory from Lanning, which he revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive interview.

After Oregon's exciting College Football Playoff run ended to the hands of eventual National Champions Indiana in the Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the team took a bit of time for a breather. Sadiq thought though his options to go pro or not and then met with Lanning in his office to tell him he'd be taking his talents to the NFL.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

"He was he was all on board. He told me he thinks it was the right decision at the time, but also just giving me advice: to not let the fire die inside. There's a lot of guys that will get to the next level and say, ‘Hey, I made it.’ But, it only gets harder," Sadiq said of the conversation with Lanning.

The message stuck, as Sadiq has grinded the last few months to become the fastest tight end in the history of the NFL Combine, with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. Lanning’s message about “the fire” is already shaping how Sadiq is preparing. He’s attacking the biggest adjustment head-on: the mental leap.

However, from that meeting with Lanning, one thing clearly stood out: the belief behind the words.

"Him saying how much he believes in me, that I can accomplish and do all those things. It meant a lot," Sadiq told Amaranthus.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq did not attend the NFL Draft but did gather with friends and family in an Air BNB in Idaho. He extend the invitation to Lanning and his former tight ends coach (now Oregon's offensive coordinator) Drew Mehringer, who celebrated with Sadiq as he got the call from the Jets with the No. 16 overall pick.

It was a full circle moment for Lanning, who remembers standing in a living room with Sadiq and his family, making a pitch for the talented tight end to commit to the Ducks.

Kenyon Sadiq Opens Up On Oregon Development, NFL Connections

Sadiq's rise is happening within a program that is producing NFL talent at a historic level.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Under Lanning, Oregon set a program record for most players selected in a single NFL Draft in back to back seasons in 2025 and 2024, reinforcing the Ducks’ growing reputation as a legitimate pipeline to the league. There have been 31 Oregon players drafted under Dan Lanning in four years, including eight Ducks selected in the top 50.

Sadiq gave insight into why that is...

“I think it goes back to the core of the program and what they instill in the players and the development they really show. I think you can see that in just about every player that's coming out this year - from day one they got on campus to now. I think I'm a great example of that coming in at 215 pounds, not really playing much my freshman year and now getting to a point where I'm able to leave early," Sadiq said.

He credits the entire staff, but the tone starts at the top.

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"That speaks a lot on Lanning, Coach Love, Coach Mehringer, all those guys that helped my development," Sadiq said.

That development pipeline is no accident. It’s becoming Oregon’s identity. Sadiq's development was earned as he started his Ducks career 30 pounds lighter and competing for playing time behind now-Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert.

Sadiq now joins his former teammates in the NFL, fueled by his versatility, impressive production, record-setting NFL Combine performance, and NFL-ready size. Sadiq has reached out for insight and advice.

“Patrick Herbert, Terrance Ferguson… Those are my guys. So, obviously bugging them all the time,” Sadiq said.

That connection reinforces what Oregon has become: a true NFL pipeline with mentorship built in. He even got a moment with one of Oregon’s all-time greats, Marcus Mariota.

“Catching the NFL ball right before pro day - it was really cool. (Mariota's) a really cool guy, he's really down to earth, just getting to play catch with him was awesome," Sadiq said.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

After being selected in the first round, Sadiq became the first Oregon tight end to reach that milestone since Russ Francis was taken No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Sadiq already is etched in Oregon's history books: In 2025, he set Oregon’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 51, while adding eight touchdown catches, tied for the second-most at the position in program history. His 560 receiving yards rank fourth all-time among Ducks tight ends, and his breakout campaign earned him recognition as a finalist for the John Mackey Award.

Now that the draft is over, Sadiq will head to New York to catch passes from quarterback Geno Smith, with Lanning’s message: Don’t let the fire die. That mindset may end up being just as important as anything he does on the field at the next level.

Interested in more from the Sadiq interview? Sadiq gave interesting insight into Ducks quarterback Dante Moore's decision to return to Oregon football instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

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