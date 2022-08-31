Duck fans everywhere can rejoice knowing that college football is upon us. This Saturday at 12:30 pm P.T, The Ducks hope to start the season on a high note as they open up against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick Fil A kick-off game hosted in Atlanta.

With multiple players leaving the Oregon program for the NFL draft, we will get a new look for this Oregon football program. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, fans will get to see players all over the field in offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s new offensive scheme.

There will be veterans and there will be newcomers on the field for this offense. Here are my players to watch out for on offense this weekend.

1. Bo Nix/Ty Thompson/Jay Butterfield-Quarterback

With the hot topic of the quarterback battle, Duck fans will have to wait and see who will lead Oregons offense this Saturday. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning was asked and quickly answered the question that every Duck fan is eager to hear and that is who will be starting for the Ducks this Saturday. The answer is no one but the coaching staff knows.

Bo Nix and Ty Thompson are the main two QBs up for the starting job right now and with both seeing little action in the green and yellow the suspense and excitement grows for Oregon fans. Nix's stats for the Auburn Tigers last season consisted of 2,294 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, posting his highest completion rating of his college career at 61%.

Thompson saw limited action as QB2 last season with 87 yards, completing seven-of-fifteen passes for two touchdowns and an interception. Jay Butterfield only three three passes last year, but is considered the prototypical pocket passer of the bunch.

With the QB competition dating back to spring ball, Duck fans can expect a well-prepared and motivated quarterback to lead the Ducks against Georgia.

2. #11 Troy Franklin – Wide Receiver

Franklin will be stepping into a bigger role this season as one of the feature receivers for the Ducks' offense. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

With the departure of Devon Williams to the NFL draft, the Ducks are looking for the new WR1 that will take Oregon’s passing game to a new level that fans haven't seen for a few years. Franklin looks to be a favorite in multiple people’s eyes as the one that will potentially take over that role.

What he was limited to in the beginning of his freshman year last season, he makes up for from his performances in the last few games of the season along with the spring game. Franklin finished his last season with 18 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns, a mark good for fifth-most receiving yards last season. The only returning receiver with more yards is Kris Hutson, who had 419 yards.

Georgia is returning a secondary with championship experience which will make for an exciting battle with the explosive receiving depth the Ducks have. Expect a matchup with either Kelee Ringo or Kamari Lassiter for Franklin this Saturday.

2. #7 Seven McGee – Wide Receiver

After switching positions, McGee is bringing his electric speed and elusiveness to the receiving corps for the Ducks. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon has one of the most talented receiving rooms that the school has ever seen. One player that has become explosive since switching from running back to wide is Seven McGee. With McGee having been used mostly at running back last season along with a special teams role, head coach Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham may have found their go-to playmaker on offense.

McGee has been given praise this whole fall camp and is coming off a fantastic spring game with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He looks to be a lock in aiding the Ducks each offensive drive.

McGee’s athleticism is one that some compare with Oregon great De’Anthony Thomas. He may be used in a similar fashion, but fans will see that no matter where McGee lines up he'll have the potential to generate an explosive play.

Last season McGee racked up 84 receiving yards on seven catches along with 61 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The explosiveness and quick twitch ability that McGee has shown will be one of the keys to getting the Ducks into the end zone this week.

3. #21 Byron Cardwell – Running Back

Stepping in as one of the feature running backs for the 2021 season, Cardwell will look to continue his strong running ability against the Bulldogs this Saturday. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

CJ Verdell and Travis Dye have been the Yin and Yang backs since the start of the 2018 season and now with both of them gone, Duck fans could be looking to Byron Cardwell for the RB1 spot to start the season. After Verdell went out with a injury early, Dye and Cardwell became the feature backs for the Duck offense.

Even with Dye taking majority of the RB1 reps last season, Cardwell finished with 61 carries for 417 yards and three touchdowns. Cardwell’s career high is 127 yards against Colorado as a true freshman last season.

Fans can expect to see Cardwell being used a lot along with multiple rotational pieces as coach Dillingham likes to use multiple backs in his offense with players such as Mar’Keise Irving, Noah Whittington, and Sean Dollars--all brand-new backs that look to make their mark on this Oregon backfield.

4. #78 Alex Forsyth – Offensive Line

As one of the more experienced Ducks on the team, Outland Trophy watchlist lineman Alex Forsyth will lead his offensive line in a battle of the trenches this Saturday against a talented Georgia defensive front. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

As a junior, Alex Forsyth was awarded Pac-12 All-conference second team honors by the league's coaches. This season he was put on the preseason Outland Trophy watchlist for top interior lineman in all of college football.

He aided the Ducks run game to a Top-25 offense with an average 202.3 rushing yards while playing in 10 of the 14 total games after battling back spasms. Forsyth played 647 offensive snaps last season only allowed two sacks in 316 pass-blocking opportunities.

The Oregon offense will start upfront come Saturday. Forsyth will need to be one of the leaders for this offense as a whole in order to defeat Georgia upfront with the players they have returning. After dealing with an injury last season Forsyth will have his opportunity to set the tone for the Ducks.

